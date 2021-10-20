KRQE Newsfeed: Convicted felon, Amazon expansion, Quiet day, Early voting, Trunk or Treat

Wednesday’s Top Stories

Wednesday’s Five Facts

[1] Santa Fe City Council candidate hides felony record before coming clean A candidate in the Santa Fe City Council race turns out to be a convicted felon. Rebecca Romero is running for Santa Fe’s District 4 council seat, but under her maiden name Ridgeway, KRQE News 13 found a long list of convictions from a decade and a half ago. These crimes include stealing credit cards, forging checks, and stealing vacuums, and selling them. When KRQE News 13 called Romero on Tuesday about the convictions, she initially denied them, then later called back saying she’s changed. As a convicted felon, Romero would be barred from holding elected office even if she wins, unless she gets a pardon. She says she hopes to get one.

[2] Amazon looking to expand with 30,000-square-foot air cargo facility at Sunport Amazon is looking to expand once more in Albuquerque. The massive fulfillment center on the westside is close to opening, but now, they want to build an air cargo facility. The retail giant is looking at a five-acre lease at the Albuquerque Sunport for that facility. The plan, for now, is to build a 31,000-square foot air cargo facility. The city hopes this would, in turn, provide a lot of high-paying jobs needed in the area.

[3] Cold morning, but temperatures heat up through weekend This morning is very cold, thanks to the cold front that crossed the state yesterday. Temperatures are starting in the teens, 20s, and 30s for areas north of I-40, and 40s for areas south of I-40. We will continue to see the effects of the front during the day as well, with temperatures staying cooler than yesterday in eastern New Mexico. Winds will be quieter today, and skies will be mostly sunny.

[4] Albuquerque’s 2021 Local Election: Bond questions, Map of early voting locations Early voting across New Mexico is in full swing and more than 12,000 people have already cast their ballot. A little more than 6,000 of those votes are in Bernalillo County. On the ballot is the race for Albuquerque mayor and a $50 million bond for a New Mexico United Stadium. You can still request an absentee ballot through next Thursday. Election Day is November 2.

[5] Trunk or Treat returns to Balloon Fiesta Park Halloween is less than two weeks away and Albuquerque’s Trunk or Treat event is returning to Balloon Fiesta Park. The event will take place on Sunday, Oct. 31 from 4 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Children can walk or ride their bikes from station to station and pick up candy. Those interested in handing out candy are encouraged to decorate a car, table, or pop-up tent.