Friday’s Top Stories

Friday’s Five Facts

[1] Albuquerque Public Schools District approves controversial policy – After a heated discussion on a controversial policy, the APS board voted to approve it. The proposal, which states parents can request their students’ educational records if it falls under Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act. Those can include grades, attendance, and other information, including counseling and health records. The policy sparked concern among some in the APS community, who worried schools would be handing over sensitive conversations between students and counselors about sexuality and gender identity. The school board said this move was meant to boost student performance by encouraging parents to be more involved.

[2] Thieves hit Albuquerque golf course twice in one week – Thieves stole seven golf carts in two days from Arroyo del Oso Golf Course. The thieves broke into storage units to steal the carts. Staff claimed one of the golf carts was recovered at a nearby apartment complex, and another was found at a Circle-K about two miles away. They said the recovered carts had the tops ripped off and bumpers damaged. Parks and Recreation said they will be improving security. They’re offering a $500 reward for information on the two still missing carts, or the person or people responsible.

[3] Hazardous morning commute and record-cold temperatures – A freezing fog advisory is in effect until 10 am for the central and northeast highlands, east of the central mountain chain. Freezing fog and freezing drizzle have developed in spots from Raton to Clines Corners and Ruidoso during the early morning commute. Fog and clouds will stick around in eastern New Mexico for much of the day, and temperatures will be record cold through the afternoon. Most highs will only top out in the 20s and 30s.

[4] Albuquerque residents urged to keep money in community – Albuquerque residents are being encouraged to shop locally this holiday season. “Shop and Stroll” events will be hosted alongside small businesses throughout the city this holiday season. The goal is to keep as much money as possible in the local economy by supporting more than 40,000 small businesses in the city. Small business Saturday is coming up November 26.

[5] Albuquerque ranks as one of most romantic winter getaways – Albuquerque has ranked as one of the most romantic winter weekend getaways. PureWow.com listed Albuquerque at number 31 in the country. They described the city as “the perfect mixture of rural and metropolitan vibes, without the dreary isolation or overcrowding.” They encouraged people to spend time in old town and nob hill during their stay.