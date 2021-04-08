KRQE Newsfeed: Controversial case, Hiring trouble, Windy Afternoon, Signed into law, Seeing improvements

Thursday’s Top Stories

Thursday’s Five Facts

[1] Teen accused of multiple burglaries has terms of release loosened Accused burglar Jesse Mascareno-Haidle is having his terms of release loosened despite the District Attorney’s efforts to keep him behind bars. Prosecutors say the 18-year-old confessed to dozens of home break-ins and could be tied to as many as 80. So far the teen is only charged with two of those crimes and the court ruled he can remain out with a curfew while awaiting trial.

[2] Albuquerque companies struggling to hire new employees as business picks up Local businesses say despite openings, they’re struggling to find workers. At Garcia’s Kitchen on Central, they say business is picking up but the local restaurant chain is having trouble to find enough people to make and serve the orders. They’re short almost 40 employees because many who left at the beginning of the pandemic just aren’t coming back. Other businesses like heritage hotels and Los Poblanos are planning job fairs in the next week or so to bring in more staff.

[3] Another windy day throughout New Mexico Thursday Thursday morning is calm and warmer than Wednesday morning in many spots. Temperatures are starting in the 20s, 30s, 40s and 50s. Today will start mostly sunny, with some scattered clouds moving in for the afternoon and evening. Temperatures will climb with the help of gusty westerly winds. Temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s for most of the state, with wind gusts between 25-40 mph.

[4] New Mexico eliminates police immunity from prosecution Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham signed a bill into law that would make suing state agencies easier. People with civil rights claims against government agencies used to have to go through the federal courts but now the Civil Rights Act will allow those lawsuits in state district courts. The act also prevents an agency from using a qualified immunity defense. The governor also signed a measure expanding New Mexico’s LEDA fund to bolster private development projects around the state and attract more companies.

[5] CNM, high school students build environmentally friendly, affordable home The Barelas neighborhood is seeing some improvements thanks to a group of local students. CNM carpentry students and leadership high school seniors teamed up with the nonprofit Homewise to build an affordable and eco-friendly house for a real-world assignment. The three-bedroom, two-bath home will have extra insulation and electric appliances in order to get the green-building LEED certification.