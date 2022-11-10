Thursday’s Top Stories

Thursday’s Five Facts

[1] City councilor wants investigation of Albuquerque pandemic book – An Albuquerque city councilor is calling for a formal investigation into a book commissioned by the city, chronicling the mayor’s handling of the pandemic and racial tensions of 2020. City records show the city shelled out at least $73,000 to write and publish the book. Councilor Dan Lewis spoke out yesterday, calling for the inspector general to look into whether the payments violated the city’s procurement rules. The city says 78 copies of the book have been sold so far.

[2] Yvette Herrell concedes race for CD2 seat to Gabe Vasquez – Democratic challenger Gabe Vasquez claimed victory over incumbent republican congresswoman Yvette Herrell for New Mexico’s second congressional district. It came down to just 1,200 votes. In a statement Wednesday night, Vasquez touted his goals of building the economy and protecting people’s rights. Herrell also released a statement congratulating Vasquez on his victory.

[3] Much colder temperatures arrive in New Mexico – Most areas will see wind gusts around 15-25 mph, but there may be some higher gusts in eastern New Mexico. This front will bring in even cooler air for our Friday morning and Friday afternoon. Temperatures will stay around 10-25 degrees cooler across the state Thursday. Friday will be even colder, especially in the morning. Morning temperatures will fall into the teens and 20s for most areas, and daytime highs will stay in the 30s, 40s and 50s.

[4] New therapy dog joins Rio Rancho Police Department – A puppy named Rio has joined the department to serve as a therapy dog for staff and the public. The 10-week Schnoodle is currently in basic puppy training, but once she’s ready, she will be there when officers meet with crime victims. Officers hope having Rio there will not only comfort people but make them feel at ease talking to officers. Police say the therapy program has been almost five years in the making. They say if Rio does well, then they hope to bring on two or three more therapy dogs.

[5] Sensory-inclusive magic show teaches kids tricks – An illusionist in Albuquerque is making sure kids with special needs are able to join in the fun. Dr. Kevin Spencer is known for his work with children who have intellectual or developmental delays. He has a free performance Saturday afternoon at 2:00 p.m. at Immanuel Presbyterian Church. He says he’s designed his show to be sensory-inclusive without loud noises and bright lights so that anyone who wants to watch can do so.