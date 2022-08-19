Friday’s Top Stories

Friday’s Five Facts

[1] Neighbors concerned after homicide at Morningside Park in Albuquerque – Neighbors are frustrated after a stabbing left a man dead at Morningside Park. Neighbors near the park on Lead and Morningside have been complaining for years about the homelessness and drug use at the park. Thursday, a man was found stabbed to death and a woman was detained nearby. The city’s parks and rec department says it has a quarter-million dollar playground improvement project slated to start next year. Officials say as they plan that project, they will consider more security measures at the park.

[2] Man accused of killing Blake’s employee facing federal charges – Condolences and mourning continue for the Blake’s Lotaburger employee who was murdered at work. According to a federal criminal complaint, Cypress Garcia was working at the Blake’s in Espanola when Ricky Martinez Jr. tried to rob the restaurant and shot Garcia in the chest. Martinez was arrested in Santa Fe on Wednesday. He has a federal detention hearing on Monday.

[3] Widespread rain and flood watch over the weekend – All of the state will be under a flood watch, with burn scar flooding, along with areal flooding, arroyo, and stream and river flooding. The rain will start to clear west to east on Sunday, leading to a drier day. Isolated shower and storms will be possible in eastern NM and the high terrain through Sunday afternoon.

[4] NM school districts say increased teacher salaries helping shortages – New Mexico schools are beginning to see the impact of the increase in teacher salaries. Rio Rancho is just one district that says the bump in pay has benefited them greatly. The Public Education Department says they are seeing a 300% increase in New Mexico in new teacher licenses issued since the beginning of January compared to the same time last year.

[5] BlueHalo celebrates grand opening of new Albuquerque facility – BlueHalo, an aerospace company and tech defense company, celebrated the grand opening of its newest facility in Albuquerque. The company hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony Thursday morning for the new 73,000 square foot facility off Gibson in the Sandia Science and Technology Park. The new hub will serve as a center for the company’s research and development. BlueHalo is also planning to build another facility off Eubank.