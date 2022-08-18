Thursday’s Top Stories

Thursday’s Five Facts

[1] Neighbors have mixed reaction to Coronado Park closure – While the city of Albuquerque kept its promise to shutdown Coronado Park. Some are asking if the closure created a different problem. Just five blocks away, in a neighborhood off Broadway and Hannett, a new problem emerged. Two hours after the city shut down the park, many of the homeless showed up at the Martinez Town Park. the park is just 30 feet away from an elementary school bus stop.

[2] City officials discuss Coronado Park closure – Coronado Park, which has been home to a massive homeless camp for years, is officially closed. The city hopes it will put a stop to the crime and drugs in the area. Before the city shut down the park, they offered everyone help with resources, and many took them up on the offer. This leaves a question of: What is next for the park? One long-term option is a mixed-use development that includes affordable housing. Another is an expansion of the nearby fire station.

[3] Isolated storms today, widespread rain over weekend – Today will be partly cloudy with lower temperatures and isolated showers and storms. Storms will develop in the mountains, pushing south/southwest throughout the evening. Most of the northern New Mexico is looking dry, but we will see some storms in the southern end of the Sangre de Cristo and Jemez, which will push south into the Rio Grande Valley and east mountains. Moisture surges into western NM on Friday, across the Rio Grande Valley by Saturday night, and eastern NM by Saturday. It’s going to be a rainy weekend, and all of the state will be under flood watches Friday to Saturday

[4] Suspect accused of fatal shooting in Española arrested – A convicted felon who is accused of a deadly robbery at a Blake’s Lotaburger has been arrested. Police say Ricky Martinez Jr. gunned down a Blake’s Lotaburger worker in Espanola during a robbery Tuesday night. The 31-year-old was just released from federal prison in May. Espanola police say Martinez is tied to as many as nine armed robberies throughout New Mexico.

[5] Demand for service dogs in NM grows amid pandemic – The demand for service dogs continues to skyrocket. It has been on the rise since the pandemic and it is showing no signs of slowing down. The nonprofit “Service Dogs of New Mexico” has seen the demand for a support animal more than triple in recent years. They went from 16 dogs in 2019 to now more than 70. Service Dogs of New Mexico says they have people from all over the country coming to them because they are one of the few that cater to children.