Friday’s Top Stories

Friday’s Five Facts

[1] Suspect in Taos compound case is found competent to stand trial – The trial for a woman arrested during a raid on a Taos County compound is moving forward after she was found competent to stand trial. Police raided the property in 2018, finding guns, ammo, eleven malnourished children, and the remains of a three-year-old boy. The group was accused of training the children to carry out terror attacks on schools, banks, and government buildings. One of the five adults arrested was Jany Leveille. In 2019, she was found incompetent to stand trial. The issue was recently argued again and a judge ruled she is competent to stand trial. The trial is slated for next fall.

[2] Feds issue new indictment, tougher charges in Renezmae Calzada murder case – An Espanola man accused of killing his 5-year-old stepdaughter has now been charged with first degree murder. Malcom Torres was originally charged with second degree murder for the death of Renezmae Calzada; her body was found in the Rio Grande, outside Espanola in September 2019. Torres rejected a plea deal back in August. The indictment says Torres beat the little girl to death. Torres is scheduled to be in court later this month.

[3] Beautiful Friday, rain and cold arrives over weekend – Friday will be a gorgeous day, with warm, above average temperatures. Showers and storms will move into NM on Saturday, staying south of I-40, and in the west mountains. The Metro will stay dry during the day Saturday, but rain showers will move in overnight to Sunday morning. Sunday will be rainy, cloudy and chilly across the entire state. Temperatures will drop 10-25 degrees on Sunday as a strong cold front crosses the state.

[4] $3.2M solar project now operational at APS school – Albuquerque Public Schools opened up a new solar array that aims to save the district money at Atrisco Heritage Academy High School. The new array comes after Atrisco Heritage has the highest electric bill in the entire district. They broke ground last year, and the district flipped the switch on its $3.2 million solar project. The two-part project consists of a solar array on the roof of the school buildings and a mega battery pack from Tesla that will store the energy that will be collected.

[5] Albuquerque woman wins U.S. Army Drill Sgt. of the Year – An Albuquerque woman is in elite company, now becoming one of four women to earn a prestigious military title. After eight years of service, 26-year-old Staff Sergeant Krysta Osbourne has earned the title of U.S. Army Drill Sergeant of the year. The Army describes the competition as one of the most physically demanding, and mentally tough challenges any soldier can face. Sgt. Osbourne says her ultimate goal is to retire after 20 years and buy a home in Rio Rancho