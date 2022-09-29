Thursday’s Top Stories

Thursday’s Five Facts

[1] Albuquerque Community Safety team easing APD’s load on 911 calls – The Albuquerque Police Department receives 1.1 million calls to 911 and 242-COPS a year. But 3% of those calls are being answered by a different entity, Albuquerque Community Safety. ACS is made up of 50 unarmed first responders out in the field responding to mental and behavioral health issues. Along with homelessness, their biggest call for service. In August, they had more than 630 calls regarding homeless or encampments.

[2] New Mexico settles lawsuit over COVID-19 death in veterans’ home – The state of New Mexico has agreed to pay out hundreds of thousands of dollars to the family of Rickey Widener, a Vietnam vet who died from COVID-19 in 2020. He contracted it at the state’s veteran home in Truth or Consequences. The lawsuit claimed the facility wasn’t following the state’s COVID-19 guidelines. According to the health department, 37 veterans died at the facility from COVID-19. The state reached a settlement with Barbara Widener for $300,000. The veterans’ home in T or C has faced significant problems in the past from structural problems and issues with the roof to crumbling walking paths.

[3] Drier skies, this weekend sees scattered storms – High clouds will draw north into the state throughout the day, and skies will stay dry. Only the far northeast highlands near Raton may see an afternoon shower or storm. Friday will be dry as well, aside from a couple of spot showers in the southwest and northwest corners of the state. The next Fall storm approaches over the weekend, bringing back daily chances for scattered showers and storms during the afternoon and evenings.

[4] New Mexico Colleges and Universities asking voters to pass GO Bond 3 – Election day is inching closer and there are three state bond questions on the ballot, which would give nearly $260 million to projects across the state. But a lion’s share of that funding would go to higher education in GO Bond question 3. It would give $215 million to higher education institutions, without raising taxes. The other two state bond questions would give about $43 million to senior facilities, public schools, and libraries if passed.

[5] Roswell High School opens up a food truck – A high school in Roswell is cooking up a new way to learn. Roswell High opened up a food truck that’s run and managed by students, right on campus. Roswell High School celebrated the opening of its new food truck, the Coyote Café. Sophomores, juniors, and seniors in the culinary arts program, prep and cook all the food, in addition to managing the truck. Right now, it’s only open for teachers. They plan to start serving the public at the end of October.