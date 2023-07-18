Tuesday’s Top Stories

Tuesday’s Five Facts

[1] ‘His bravery is unmatched’: Friends remember fallen Alamogordo officer – Friends of an Alamogordo police officer who died after being shot while he was chasing a suspect Saturday said he was a good policeman whose bravery was unmatched. Ferguson, 41, was shot in the face by 26-year-old Dominic De La O. He fled a traffic stop for driving without head and taillights, according to police. A friend of Ferguson’s said the officer always strived to do the right thing and follow his training. Ferguson was also described by friends as being a loyal and courageous person who sometimes was a prankster. A procession for Ferguson starting in Albuquerque and ending in Alamogordo was held Monday. Ferguson is survived by his mother, father, four brothers, daughter, and son.

[2] First witness takes stand in trial for former UNM AD accused of embezzlement – Monday, the trial began for the UNM’s former athletics director. Paul Krebs is on trial for two counts of embezzlement tied to a 2015 UNM-paid golf trip to Scotland where potential donors had their trip paid by UNM. Former UNM football player and former Lobo Club Executive Director Kole McKamey took the stand Monday. Mckamey, who went on the Scotland trip, told prosecutors that Krebs urged him to find more donors to go on the trip by offering them a discount after many donors backed out. Krebs’ defense argued the definition of embezzlement does not match what Krebs is accused of. The trial is supposed to last through the end of the week.

[3] Historically hot temperatures around New Mexico Tuesday – Temperatures will warm up quickly, and more record-hot temperatures are expected state-wide. We will even see some of the hottest temperatures a few cities have ever observed since records began. Las Vegas could see an all-time record high temperature, and Albuquerque could see the second hottest temperature on record. Heat advisories and excessive heat warnings will be in effect this afternoon and evening.

[4] Search for person who hit a Santa Fe man on Fourth of July continues – 29-year-old Matthew Hamblin was on his way to his favorite fast food restaurant when he got hit by a truck while walking on the sidewalk. The pedestrian lived but is now on the road to recovery. The crash happened near Cerrillos and Zafarano in Santa Fe around 1:30 p.m. on 4th of July. Police said there’s limited information on the vehicle that was involved. “The only description we have of the vehicle was given by the victim who was able to have a brief look at the vehicle a black pick-up truck he’s unsure of the make or model,” said Lt. Heinz De Luca. Santa Fe Police there aren’t any cameras near the area of where the crash happened. They’re also asking for the public to call them if they witnessed anything that occurred that day.

[5] Belen school district covers supply costs for the upcoming term – The Belen Consolidated School District is making sure every student is prepared before the first bell rings. Come August, all of the more than 3,000 students across the 10 schools in the district will be equipped with the school supplies they need for the year. Sanchez said about $200,000 of unused K-5 initiatives and COVID relief funds were available, and if unused, that money would disappear. The district has purchased everything from pens, pencils, and paper to tissue and Clorox wipes. The district plans on having the supplies ready for the first day of school on August 2.