Friday’s Top Stories

Friday’s Five Facts

[1] Police officer, suspect killed in shooting in southwest Colorado – The Colorado Fallen Hero Foundation is collecting donations for the family of Cortez police officer Michael Moran, who was killed in the line of duty Wednesday. Police say Moran was trying to pull over a car when the driver opened fire, then fled and got into another shootout with law enforcement nearby. The suspect, who died in the shooting, has not been identified.

[2] Rio Rancho Public Schools implements bus check-in system for students – In an effort to keep students safe, the Rio Rancho school district is making changes to their bus policy. Each student will be given an ID card that they will swipe when entering and exiting the school bus. The system lets the bus driver make sure that students are on the correct bus and that they get off at the right stop. The district says it would allow for easier tracking in case a student goes missing. The cards will only display the child’s name and grade level. Cards will be delivered to elementary school by the end of the week. Middle and high schoolers can expect to receive their cards shortly after that.

[3] Snow and rain continues for parts of New Mexico – We will see scattered snow and rain showers across New Mexico Friday, with drier skies east of the Pecos River Valley. Snow will mainly be in the northern, central and western mountains, while the middle Rio Grande Valley will see rain, as well as eastern NM. The most widespread precipitation will be during the afternoon. The storm will move out on Saturday, but another storm in Colorado could keep light showers going in the far northern mountains.

[4] New resolution could bring new apartments to Albuquerque’s Nob Hill – New housing could be coming to Nob Hill in Albuquerque. The empty lot on Central and Adams could have a new housing development called “The Sixty-Six.” The complex would consist of 100 apartment units. City officials say a recent influx of businesses and housing coming to the area is turning around its vacancy rate. City council is scheduled to vote on giving the project’s developer a tax incentive to build on the empty lot.

[5] Old Town prepares for annual Christmas tree lighting – Old Town Plaza is getting ready to light the Christmas tree. Red Shovel Landscape is a locally owned and operated business that assembles the Old Town Christmas tree. The company has been assembling trees around the state for over 20 years but this is the second year they’ve done it for Albuquerque. The tree lighting will take place on tonight at 6 p.m.