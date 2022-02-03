Thursday Top Stories

Thursday Five Facts

[1] Snowy roads and frigid temperatures Thursday morning – Roads are very snowy and slick across the state Thursday morning, including in the Metro. Snow has tapered off in the Metro, but light flurries are falling, wind is breezy and temperatures are frigid.

[2] 1 dead, 1 hospitalized in Sandia Crest Rd. rollover – The biggest snowstorm of the season continues to create havoc on New Mexico roads. Wednesday the icy conditions resulted in multiple deaths on the roads including a rollover crash on Sandia Crest Rd and one near Clines Corners.

[3] Most of state experiencing difficult driving conditions Thursday – The drive between Albuquerque and Rio Rancho proved to be one of the toughest in the metro. A driver posted a pile up behind Don Chalmers car dealership in Rio Rancho saying the big hill was solid ice.

[4] APD identifies man fatally shot by police Tuesday – The identity of the man who was shot and killed by an Albuquerque Police officer has been released. Officers responded to a stolen vehicle call along Carlise and Montgomery around 10 a.m. Tuesday. APD says the driver, 31-year-old Devin Morris pulled out of the parking lot and took off. Officers followed the vehicle until it stopped near Fourth Street and Menaul where Morris ran into a hotel. Police say Morris had a gun and officers initially tried to use a taser gun. Another officer shot and killed him.

[5] New Mexico seeing rapid decline in omicron COVID cases – The number of COVID-19 cases in New Mexico is dropping off rapidly. The state’s top doctor gave an updated Wednesday saying the state is official on the downslope of the omicron case curve. However, health officials don’t know yet how low cases will go or whether they will plateau.