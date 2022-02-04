Friday Morning Stories

Friday Five Facts

[1] Frigid mornings and warming days through weekend – Friday morning is downright cold across the state, with everyone walking out the door to negatives, single digits and teens. There are still icy patches on the sidewalks, driveways, parking lots so be careful walking. The roads are much drier and clearer, but there are still some icy patches, especially on the neighborhood roads.

[2] Storm makes busy night for law enforcement – While the storm brought a lot of dangerous driving, it also brought out the best in people. Albuquerque Police say they responded to 50 crashes in a 13-hour period and 36 trucks were out clearing roads overnight. KRQE News 13 captured video of a lot of Good Samaritans who pushed and pulled stranded drivers back on the road.

[3] COVID protocols have evolved in state’s nursing homes, officials say – New Mexico is seeking a spike in COVID-19 cases in nursing and assisted living homes. Two years ago, nursing home residents were among the highest-risk populations. After learning about the virus, things are being handled differently among that group. Staff continues to make sure they are equipped with PPE and have infection protocols in place.

[4] Proposal aimed at reining in predatory lending moves forward – Lawmakers are making another run at cracking down on predatory lending. The bill co-sponsored by Taos Representative Susan Herrera would set the cap at 36% interest. Other states with similar caps say they have seen an increase in loan applications with the boost in borrower confidence.

[5] Two teens assist stranded Albuquerque drivers during storm – As this week’s winter storm wreaked havoc on the Albuquerque area, many drivers became stranded in traffic or stuck in the snow. However, the snow and ice-covered roads did not scare drivers, Jerimiah Castaneda and Aidan Valdez. The 18 and 17-year-old were on their way home when they decided to help pull people out. They drove around town pulling cars out of the snow.