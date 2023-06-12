Monday’s Top Stories

Monday’s Five Facts

[1] Albuquerque police take down illegal cockfighting operation – APD took down an illegal cockfighting operation Sunday in the International District. In a video released by police, you can see officers going through the home where the fights took place. They found multiple cages, a television for entertainment, and a large pen where the roosters would fight. Police said at least 20 people fled the area when they arrived. In total, they found six roosters in cages, one severely injured and another dead. Animal Control has taken the rooster and are assisting in the case. Police also found two breeding hens, eggs and a pitbull.

[2] Separate calls made about Albuquerque home where 3 teens were killed – Information has surfaced about the past problems at an Albuquerque home where three teens were killed and another was injured during a house party on June 4. According to the city, there have been nine separate calls for service to the home near Montgomery and San Mateo, since mid-December. This includes two calls for, what appears to be, the same shooting on New Year’s Eve. Other calls for service included loud music, traffic, and a fight.

[3] Storms northeast, dry and windy for the rest of New Mexico – A flash flood warning is in effect in Mora and Colfax county, over the eastern Sangre de Cristo Mountains. The rest of the state will stay dry, windy and warm. Gusty winds of 30 to 40 mph will whip across the state, and red flag warnings will be in effect this afternoon and evening in the Rio Grande Valley and central mountain chain.

[4] FBI Albuquerque Teen Academy open for applications – The FBI is giving kids a chance to learn more about how they fight crime. Albuquerque agents will once again host its Teen Academy. The session is set for July 29 from 8:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. and is open to all high schoolers and incoming freshmen. To apply, you must download this application and submit it by June 30, 2023, by sending it to AQ.Outreach@fbi.gov.

[5] Benefits seminar for local veterans – A seminar aimed at helping local veterans learn more about their benefits will be held Monday at Isleta Casino. The event is scheduled for 3 to 5 p.m. Veterans should bring an I.D., social security number and any other documents regarding their military service.