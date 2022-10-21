Friday’s Top Stories

Friday’s Five Facts

[1] City of Clovis introduces ordinance to ban abortions – The city of Clovis introduced a new ordinance that would ban abortions within the city’s limit last Thursday. Clinics would have to apply for a business license with the city and that license would bar them from using the mail, shipping companies or the internet to get supplies needed for abortions. The ordinance also calls for prosecutors in the state to look into and prosecute anyone involved with the process in the city. The city commission will be voting on the ordinance on November 3rd.

[2] Former New Mexico CYFD case workers getting big settlement in whistleblower lawsuit – The state of New Mexico will be paying a big chunk of change to two former New Mexico CYFD caseworkers who claim they were forced to quit their jobs after blowing the whistle on a case they say was mishandled. The caseworkers say they spoke out about a 2019 case when the agency wanted to place some kids back with abusive parents. One worker claims CYFD wanted her to lie in court and say the parents could take care of the kids. They will be awarded more than $300,000 combined.

[3] Weekend storm brings cool down, wind, rain and snow – Friday will be mostly sunny and mild. Temperatures will climb back into the 70s and 80s. Temperatures will stay warm on Saturday but the cold front will arrive Sunday, bringing in some much cooler temperatures, rain and mountain snow. The system will bring even cooler temperatures by Monday, along with more rain and mountain snow.

[4] Water main break, sinkhole causes closure near Coors and Ellison – Some drivers will need to find a different route for the next couple of days as crews repair a broken water main, leaving a massive sinkhole. The break is causing road closures near Coors and Ellison. The Water Authority says crews will repair the damage and repave the street. For people traveling to Rio Rancho, officials recommend taking 528 or Golf Course instead.

[5] Albuquerque Museum adds 18th-century sculpture to garden – A piece of Spanish history has a new home in Old Town. The Albuquerque Museum dedicated its latest addition, an 18th-century stone hórreo or granary, to the West Sculpture Garden. Hórreos were designed with an elevated storage area to protect grains and crops from moisture and rodents. Officials say bringing the structure here highlights the historical and cultural ties between Spain and Albuquerque. The hórreo was a gift from the Loewe Foundation which is a cultural foundation in Spain.