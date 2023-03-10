Friday’s Top Stories

Friday’s Five Facts

[1] Albuquerque spends thousands on homeless encampment clean-ups – A new report from the City of Albuquerque Inspector General shows how much is spent to clean up areas around interstate overpasses and state Department of Transportation property. Last fiscal year, Albuquerque’s Department of Solid Waste spent almost $900,000 to clean up underneath overpasses and along state-owned property. The city said clean-up crews are sent out to clean encampments around the highways on a daily basis that’s based on necessity. In the last eight fiscal years, the city and state have spent more than $6.5 million to clean up the underpasses and state property in Albuquerque.

[2] UNM plans to redevelop University and Central property – The northwest corner of University and Central was once home to the University of New Mexico’s Parking and Transportation Services, but for years it has sat vacant. The parking building is now gone and there are new plans for the 3.8 acres from University Boulevard down to Ash Street. Right now, they’re in the very beginning stages, figuring out what the site can support. Ideas of housing, retail, and even office space are floating around for public use. After developers get community input and final plans they will go to the University’s Board of Regents for approval.

[3] Warmer Friday, windy and stormy weekend – As the next storm approaches, temperatures will warm up Friday, and the winds will pick up. Most areas will see 15 to 30 mph wind gusts, but the Sandia/Manzano Mountains, Sangre de Cristo and northeast highlands will see higher gusts up to 55 mph. The winds will increase in strength overnight, and become even stronger Saturday. Isolated rain showers will be possible in the middle Rio Grande Valley and central New Mexico Saturday and Sunday.

[4] New development could soon be coming to ABQ’s Downtown – The stretch of Central from Downtown to Old Town has undergone a major makeover over the past decade or so. Now, one of the last blighted properties is about to get new life. The new development could soon be coming to Sixteenth and Central in West Downtown. The property is now an empty lot. The new development would have four stories and 34 units with retail space on the ground level. The project is expected to cost almost $8 million. There’s no word yet on when construction could start.

[5] New Mexico United players read to Albuquerque students – New Mexico United players took to the classroom Thursday to promote literacy in kids. The players visited students at Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic School for this month’s “Read Across America” program. One teacher from the school emphasized the importance of kids seeing people in their lives continuing to read and learn. After the players finished reading, students were able to ask the players questions.