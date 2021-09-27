KRQE Newsfeed: Cleaning Albuquerque, Gooch trial, More showers, UNM marijuana class, NMSU graduate Emmy

Monday Top Stories

Monday Five Facts

[1] Albuquerque group “BurqueLove NM” cleaning the streets – A small group of friends is hitting the streets of Albuquerque cleaning up what seems to be an endless cycle of needles and trash. They’re called “Burquelove NM.” They go to various Albuquerque neighborhoods, parks, and trails where they spend a couple of hours cleaning every Sunday morning. The group plans on meeting this coming Sunday off Utah and Indian School.

[2] Opening statements begin in Mark Gooch trial – The trial for an airman accused of killing a Mennonite woman who was living near Farmington is set to continue on Monday. On Friday, Lily Petre took the stand as she was one of the first people in the community to notice 27-year-old Sasha Krause was missing. Krause told Petre after dinner on that January night that she was going to the church to pick up some books. Prosecutors say that’s where US airman Mark Gooch kidnapped her and drove her seven hours to Flagstaff, Arizona, and killed her. Gooch is charged with first-degree murder, kidnapping, and theft.

[3] Storm system brings more showers and storms Monday – The southeast plains and Four Corners are seeing some showers Monday morning. These will be light but will last through the morning commute. A storm system is crossing New Mexico, and it will bring more showers and thunderstorms this afternoon, with the most widespread storm activity in northwest New Mexico, and southwest Colorado. The metro may see some showers or thunderstorms by the evening, and southern New Mexico will see a few isolated showers or storms from the afternoon to evening.

[4] UNM launching program that prepares people to work in marijuana industry – UNM’s Continuing Education is launching a program to prepare people to work in the recreational marijuana industry. The university is partnering with the company Green Flower to bring four new programs to those interested in working in the cannabis industry. There are three, eight-week courses in each online program.

[5] New Mexico State grad works on Emmy Award-winning docuseries – A New Mexico State graduate is celebrating a big accomplishment by winning her first Emmy. Las Cruces native Maggie Taylor worked as an associate producer for a docu-series Secrets of the Whales. The four-episode National Geographic series streams on Disney Plus and was nominated for three Emmys.