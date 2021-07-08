KRQE Newsfeed: Clean up continues, Balloon Fiesta, Drier air, Finding properties, ‘Frybread Face & Me’

Thursday’s Top Stories

Thursday’s Five Facts

[1] Floodwaters in Belen enters homes causing damage, frustrations While the water has receded in most areas around Belen, clean-up continues on Thursday morning. One resident says the last time floods hit, it took months to fully get the caked up mud and clay out of her yard, and now it’s back. Belen Mayor Jerah Cordova says they developed a long-term fix, a diversion channel that would keep water from hitting the Highline Canal. Cordova says it would cost about $65 million and they are still working on funding for the project.

[2] Balloon Fiesta to make fall comeback New Mexico’s signature event is back on for this year, as Balloon Fiesta organizers say they will be almost back to normal. As of right now, there will be no restrictions or any COVID-related rules. More than 600 balloons are already signed up to fly and organizers say only two features will not be happening this year. Those are the music fiesta and the Balloon Discovery Center. Organizers recommend that unvaccinated people wear masks. Balloon Fiesta runs from October 2 through October 10.

[3] New Mexico sees return of dry air Thursday limiting rain chances This morning is completely dry across New Mexico and southern Colorado. Temperatures are mild in the 50s, 60s, and 70s, with humidity. Drier air is moving through the area today, which will keep eastern and southern New Mexico completely dry and sunny.

[4] Virtual property listing site hopes to bring more businesses to Albuquerque metro Businesses looking for property in Albuquerque will have it a little easier with a new tool from the City’s Economic Development Department. ABQSites.com is an interactive database that shows available properties around the city and highlights the qualities of each. This can include location, demographics, and nearby attractions. The hope is to attract businesses from out-of-state and also help local businesses expand or relocate to fit their needs.

[5] Film set on Navajo Nation begins production in New Mexico Cameras are rolling right now on a film about life on the Navajo Nation. “Frybread Face & Me” is filming in Santa Fe, Española, and Albuquerque. The film features an 11-year-old boy who is sent to his grandmother’s ranch on the Navajo reservation, introduced to a new way of life, and taught about the importance of family and tradition. The film will employ about 40 New Mexico cast and crew and 30 background talent from the state.