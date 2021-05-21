KRQE Newsfeed: Claims of abuse, McCamley resignation, Wind picks up, New show, Hot Wheels

Friday’s Top Stories

Friday’s Five Facts

[1] CYFD removes boys from a Los Lunas treatment center amid abuse allegations A Los Lunas treatment center for youth says it will fight allegations of abuse against young boys in their facility. Eleven boys are in CYFD custody and out of the center that is run by the Youth Health Associates. The Los Niños Academy specializes in working with boys 12-years-old and younger with a history of sexual misconduct. An attorney for the center, Nathan Crane says they’re fighting the allegations against the staff which he says do not involve sexual abuse but he couldn’t comment further.

[2] Former secretary of Workforce Solutions left position over safety concerns The former leader of New Mexico’s Workforce Solutions Department, which oversees unemployment says his resignation was linked to threatening messages. Former Cabinet Secretary Bill McCamley described his safety concerns in a stream of Twitter messages on Thursday. He said his fears grew when a state-owned car he drove was set on fire and a possibly deranged man called the labor agency in search of him State Police have confirmed that an arson investigation is underway.

[3] New Mexico sees rain showers, strong winds heading into the weekend Rain showers are coming down in the Four Corners, southwest Colorado, and the west mountains this morning. Rain will continue to build in through the early afternoon. Eventually, during the afternoon, showers will move eastward, towards the northern mountains and Rio Grande Valley. Isolated storms will pop up tonight in far eastern and western NM, and one or two of the storms in eastern New Mexico could become severe, with strong wind and small hail

[4] Albuquerque production company creates show that highlights adoptable pets A new production company is partnering with local shelters and rescues to help get animals a new home. Sopapilla Productions is based in Albuquerque and their new show “Animal House” showcases cats, dogs, and other pets available for adoption through Watermelon Mountain Ranch, the Albuquerque Animal Welfare Center, and the Pawsitive Life Rescue. They’re doing this all through a mini-series designed to be entertaining and available on public access channels this summer.

[5] Santa Fe man advances to next stage in Hot Wheels contest A Santa Fe man is one step closer to getting his custom built car made into a Hot Wheels toy. Sixty-nine-year-old Paul Kalenian built a two-seater he named Lulu. On Thursday, Lulu advanced to the next round of an international Hot Wheels contest. If he’s the ultimate winner, Kalenian’s vehicle would be made into a Hot Wheels toy that would be sold worldwide.