Friday’s Five Facts

[1] Albuquerque church’s sign of acceptance with rainbow background vandalized – Pastor Brett Mitchell at La Mesa Presbyterian Church found the church’s sign meant to promote acceptance and inclusion had been ripped down and the wood spray painted with a bible passage about condemning lifestyles. The pastor says that passage is taken out of context to spread anger. Now, the church says it is inviting the vandals in for a conversation. La Mesa Presbyterian Church has filed a report with APD, for now, they plan to leave up the spray painted passage to encourage open conversation.

[2] Analysts: Spending in NM schools is not leading to significant boost for students – According to LFC analysts, while money going into education has increased, student enrollment has gone down about one percent each year for the last few years. New Mexico’s high school graduation rate hovers around 76%, which experts say that an average 50 more students per school year need to graduate in order to meet the national average.

[3] Increasing rain and snow chances this weekend – Drier weather returns Friday, but clouds will stick around across the southern half of the state. Our weather becomes more active Saturday as a storm system approaches the state. Rain and mountain snow will move into northwest New Mexico/southwest Colorado Saturday morning. Scattered showers and mountain snow will move into the western and central parts of the state by Saturday afternoon with another round moving into the northern half of New Mexico on Sunday with windier and cooler temperatures.

[4] New affordable housing complex approved by ABQ development commission – New life could be coming to a vacant lot in Albuquerque’s International District. The “SOMOS” affordable housing project is expected to be a 70-unit complex on the corner of Central and Alcazar, near the fairgrounds. Officials with the project say it will be a mixed-income development. If city council approves it, the project could break ground next year.

[5] West Mesa High School students to compete in law competition in Washington D.C. – Multiple New Mexico high school teams competed last weekend in the UNM law moot competition, which immerses students in the appeals process. Four students were chosen at the end of the UNM debate to go to Washington D.C. to represent New Mexico and three of those students are from West Mesa High School. All expenses will be paid by UNM. The students will compete in Washington D.C. next year.