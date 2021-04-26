KRQE Newsfeed: Church capacity, Vaccination success, Red flag warning, Major improvements, New partnership

Monday’s Top Stories

Monday’s Five Facts

[1] Churches celebrate change to 100% capacity Houses of worship are running at full capacity over the weekend. Sunday was the first day since the start of the pandemic that churches were able to congregate at 100%. The governor’s public health order was updated to follow the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision on the limit for church capacity. The justices ruled if the state can be open at 100%, like schools, churches should also have that option. For some faiths, parking lots were full. However, the Archdiocese of Santa Fe has asked Catholic churches to keep abiding by the state’s red-to-turquoise framework for capacity limits.

[2] Navajo Nation battles back from COVID-19, leads country in vaccinations The country’s largest reservation is moving toward herd immunity after being one of the hardest-hit areas by the pandemic. McKinley County, which consists of parts of the Navajo Nation, ranked sixth in the nation for COVID-19 deaths per capita at one point. The Navajo Nation’s high death toll led to massive vaccine clinics. The tribe’s chief medical officer says their efforts have led to more than 70% of the Navajo Nation receiving their first dose of vaccine.

[3] Calm and mild Monday morning ahead of wind gusts his morning is quiet, calm, and mild across the state. You may only need a light jacket for the morning, and then temperatures will be heating up with strong wind during the afternoon. Temperatures will be a few degrees cooler than yesterday, still warming into the 70s, 80s and 90s. Wind advisories will be in effect this afternoon around the mountains and southern New Mexico, as winds whip in from the southwest up to around 40-50 mph.

[4] City of Albuquerque working on improvements to gateway to Mesa Del Sol The City of Albuquerque will be upgrading the entrance to the place they call a hub for film, entertainment, and soon, pro sports. City officials announced $8 million will be used to update the bride to Mesa del Sol to make it easier for the public to travel there. The upgrades to the bridge at University Blvd. over the Tijeras Arroyo will include a better drainage system, additional lanes, and improved traffic signs. The improvements will also allow for easier access to the Isleta Amphitheater.

[5] Village of Madrid sponsoring Ugandan village, building orphanage A New Mexico village is adopting a village in Africa to help with everything from fresh water to taking care of orphans. It all started with a Facebook message. A few years ago, a boy in Uganda inspired Madrid resident Brian McMahon to do more. So he started sending seeds and sponsoring a chicken farm. Then others in the community joined in, creating the Village Alliance. So far, they’ve sponsored 54 kids to go to a private boarding school and an orphanage being built.