Tuesday’s Top Stories

Tuesday’s Five Facts

[1] Criminal complaint: Man shot after hitting vehicles, people with bat – According to a criminal complaint, 45-year-old Jason Wiggins showed up unexpectedly at an ex’s family member’s home where he became upset. Documents say he went to his vehicle, where two unknown men beat him up. Police said the two men left, and Wiggins grabbed a baseball bat, allegedly hitting several vehicles and two people. According to witnesses, the two men returned and shot Wiggins. Wiggins is facing charges for aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and criminal damage to property. It is unclear if the two men accused of shooting Wiggins will face charges.

[2] Albuquerque Fire Rescue battles fire in the Bosque north of Central – AFR said it battled a fire in the Bosque north of Central on Monday morning. Officials said the fire was on the west bank of the Rio Grande. They say it was a trash fire at an illegal camp that had begun to spread into the salt cedar and cottonwoods. The fire was under control within 30 minutes. There were no injuries.

[3] Chilly air continues through Tuesday – Tuesday morning in the teens and single digits. A warming trend begins though Tuesday afternoon that will continue into the end of this week when high temperatures will finally climb back closer to average for the end of December. Dry weather will also stick around through the end of the year. A weak weather disturbance may bring some light snowfall to southern Colorado this weekend, but New Mexico will remain dry.

[4] Christmas surprise comes to Albuquerque girl who helped pass state law – An Albuquerque girl who helped pass a state law that will go into effect next week got a very special surprise on Christmas. Recently turned eight-year-old Hope Burnett has been using a prosthetic leg since she was just 18 months old. She was born without her right leg at the hip and wanted a new prosthetic running leg and that’s exactly what she had under the tree on Christmas. The new law goes into effect next week, and it makes New Mexico insurance companies help pay for the cost of a second custom device.

[5] Seniors gather for lunch at Barelas Senior Center – Monday, members of Albuquerque’s senior community shared a traditional holiday meal during the Department of Senior Affairs’ Christmas Luncheon. At the Barelas Senior Center, more than 140 pre-registered guests were served by senior affairs staff. They enjoyed food, company, and live music.