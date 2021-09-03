KRQE Newsfeed: Christ Lutheran shooting, Unemployment benefits, Weekend storms, Sculpture series, Missing Tortoise

Friday Top Stories

Friday Five Facts

[1] Video shows moments shots rang out near Christ Lutheran School – Two investigations are underway after another shooting on the campus of an Albuquerque school. One of the investigations is to determine if students from two schools were involved. A panicked pre-school dad captured video of the chaos while calling 911 in the parking lot at Christ Lutheran School. Albuquerque Police Chief Harold Medina says some young adults were walking from Sandia High School and crossed the street to the parking lot of Christ Lutheran School where they started fighting. One of them pulled out a gun. A short time later, a gunshot wound victim showed up at the University of New Mexico Hospital.

[2] Businesses react to unemployment benefits ending – Starting Saturday, thousands of New Mexicans will no longer be getting unemployment benefits. Businesses are hoping this will mean more people will start filling their open positions. For the past few months, businesses have been getting creative to find ways to attract new employees. Some have even increased their wages. Still, economic experts say other states that have already pulled back unemployment benefits have not seen a huge increase in people going back to workd, as some people are still not comfortable in close contact.

[3] Chance for storms increases over Labor Day weekend – Friday morning is dry and quiet. Much of southern New Mexico will see storms, especially in the Sacramento, Gila, and west Mountains. Storms will pop up during the afternoon, with slow or stationary movement. A Flash Flood Watch will be in effect for the Sacramento Mountains and surrounding east slope terrain this afternoon and evening. Flooding risk will be highest around the burn scars, washes, and arroyos.

[4] Artist working to restore sculpture series in Santa Fe park – The city of Santa Fe is asking for help restoring an art installation. The piece by artist Jose Lucero, known to many as “Picasso Santero” is made out of seven dead trees in West Alameda Park. The problem is, the trees have continues to rot. Now two of them have fallen down, and Lucero is working to replace them with new sculptures. The city is raising money for the effort and to create funds to restore the remaining angels as well.

[5] ‘He’s a wanderer’: Frankie, the 125-pound tortoise is missing in Madrid – If you’re passing through Madrid, be on the lookout for a tortoise named Frankie who’s been missing for four days. His owners say he’s a gentle giant, weighing 125 pounds, but he’s known for being an escape artist. Frankie is an African Spurred tortoise, one of the largest in the world. He was adopted by the Tew family who lives in Madrid. It’s not his first time breaking free from his home. Frankie’s owners have tried everything to keep him home, even using tracking devices.