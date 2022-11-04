Friday’s Top Stories

Friday’s Five Facts

[1] Albuquerque police make arrest in chop shop bust – During an investigation by Albuquerque Police Department’s Auto Theft Unit, detectives uncovered a chop shop in the southeast part of Albuquerque on October 26. At this location, they found several stolen vehicles. Officers discovered more than 100 vehicles in the tow yard, at least 15 of them stolen. APD Chief of Police Harold Medina said this is the first time the department has been able to arrest and charge someone for operating a chop shop under a new law that took effect this year.

[2] Albuquerque police charge man with shooting, killing friend – An Albuquerque man is facing charges for the shooting death of his friend. Officers were sent to Anderson Ave., just off San Pedro about a shooting Wednesday. Jaheim Burns said told police he and his friend were playing video games. According to an arrest warrant, the two were “talking smack” over a video game when the friend pulled out a gun and cocked it. Police say the two started wrestling over the gun and went it off, hitting the friend in the head.

[3] Storm that brought snow to parts of New Mexico exits Friday – The low pressure system and cold front is pushing across the state. It brought gusty winds, rain, snow, and unseasonably cold temperatures. The chilly weather will continue through the afternoon, with rain and snow lingering across the Northern Mountains and northeast highlands. Skies will clear by later in the afternoon and evening, allowing for dry and calm but cold conditions on Friday night.

[4] President Joe Biden visits Albuquerque – President Joe Biden made two campaign stops in Albuquerque Thursday. The first at an event on the CNM campus, where he praised the opportunity scholarship. The second appearance was at the Ted M. Gallegos Community Center in the south valley. The president addressed everything from gas prices to the economy.

[5] Tickets available for River of Lights 2022 – Starting Friday, tickets will be available for the 2022 River of Lights. This is the 25th anniversary of the event, which takes place at the Albuquerque BioPark Botanic Garden. This years’ River of Lights opens November 26 and ends December 30. Ticket sales begin at 10 a.m., and will be available through River of Lights website or Facebook page.