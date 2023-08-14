Monday’s Top Stories

Monday’s Five Facts

[1] 5-year-old’s death being investigated after SW Albuquerque shooting callout – Police are investigating the death of a child. They are also asking the public to turn in any information related to the incident. Sunday morning around 6 a.m., officers were called to the 2700 block of Paseo del Canto Drive SW for a shooting report. At the scene, they located a 5-year-old girl who had been shot and killed. Albuquerque Police Chief Harold Medina said, “It appears at this point that the offender intended to shoot someone else, but blindly shot into a residence and tragically killed this young girl.” Police say the girl does not live at the address of the shooting and was spending the night. She was asleep in the front room by the street.

[2] New Albuquerque police division hopes to make city buses safer – The Albuquerque Police Department created a new division to curb crime on city buses. APD recently opened up applications for Transit Safety Officers. The department will be working closely with ABQRide and Albuquerque Community Safety Department to help. Candidates selected for the position will go through APD’s Transit Safety Academy. APD will be hiring 23 Transit Safety Officers.

[3] Heavy rain possible in parts of New Mexico Monday – Showers and storms will continue or develop across parts of New Mexico beginning early Monday morning. By the afternoon, stronger storms will develop across western and northern parts of the state. Scattered storms will be possible in the Albuquerque Metro, especially late in the afternoon and evening. A fairly active monsoon pattern will continue to stick around for parts of New Mexico through the rest of the week.

[4] NM school district now has sensory rooms in all schools – As part of a new initiative, there’s a sensory room in every school in the Los Lunas School District. The rooms are filled with a variety of toys students and staff can use. The district says they wanted to find a way to support students and staff in a social and emotional learning environment. All 15 schools had the opportunity to design their own sensory room, that would meet the needs of their students.

[5] Big Jim Farms moves to larger farm land – With pumpkin picking season just a couple of months away, Big Jim farms has undergone a transformation. They packed up their chile and moved on to a new space after they say the farm outgrew its lot. They celebrated teh new location with a “New Mexican U-Pick Experience.” Owner, Jim Wagner says anyone checking out the farm will see the difference in the quality and quantity of the produce.