Thursday’s Top Stories

Thursday’s Five Facts

[1] 11-year-old dead following shooting near Isotopes stadium – An 11-year-old boy is dead and a woman is critically injured after a shooting near the Isotopes stadium Wednesday night. APD Chief Harold Medina says there were officers at the Isotopes game when gunshots were heard outside. Medina says gunfire hit a truck that was traveling on Avenida Cesar Chavez. An 11-year-old boy was hit and killed and a woman in her 20’s was shot and taken to the hospital in critical condition. Police say no one is in custody. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

[2] Woman arrested, police search for male suspect in downtown ABQ murder – Officers were called to the Days Inn on Central near Lead Tuesday after a man was reported dead. APD said they found Angel Salazar less than a mile from the scene. Police said Salazar was seen with the male suspect approaching the victim at the scene and the three went into a motel room. The two suspects were seen leaving the room. APD said the male suspect had a large amount of blood covering his arm from hand to elbow. Salazar’s right hand was also covered in blood. Salazar was charged with murder, conspiracy, and tampering with evidence.

[3] More record high temperatures around New Mexico – Temperatures will climb a few degrees from Wednesday, and many spots in central, southern and eastern New Mexico will see near-record, and record high temperatures this afternoon. Moisture will remain limited in the lower levels through the weekend. The heat wave will continue through Monday, with more near-record hot temperatures through the weekend.

[4] New special shape balloons at the 51st Balloon Fiesta – The Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta has announced its special shape balloons for the upcoming 2023 fiesta. This year’s event will include 12 new shapes, adding up to 107 special shapes in total. The new balloons come from all over the world including the United States, Brazil, Belgium and the United Kingdom.

[5] 2023 New Mexico State Fair kicks off Thursday – The New Mexico State Fair kicks off Thursday and officials estimate nearly half-a-million guests will turn out to this years event. The theme for this year’s fair is, “Fair Famous” in honor of the long history of television and film in New Mexico. Fairgoers will get to enjoy new rides and new exhibits at this year’s event. The fair will take place Sept. 7-17 from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday – Thursday and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Tickets are available at this link.