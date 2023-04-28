Friday’s Top Stories

Friday’s Five Facts

[1] Victim outraged after charges dropped against man involved in Police shooting – Police say Francisco Macias terrorized a neighborhood by shooting off his gun and attacking people. It ended with police shooting at him. Irene Garcia, 81, was punched in the face by Macias and wants to know why he’s getting away with it. Police responded and told him to drop the gun but Macias wouldn’t listen. Officers opened fire after they said he pointed the gun at people near him. But after all that, Macias isn’t in any trouble. The District Attorney’s office said they dismissed all charges after all of the victims involved said they would not cooperate. The court document from the DA’s office explaining why the charges were dropped names the four potential victims listed in the police reports and said none of them wanted Macias prosecuted. Irene Garcia was not listed among them.

[2] 2021 Albuquerque murder suspect turns himself in to police – The Albuquerque Police Department has arrested 39-year-old Saou Maiga for the 2021 murder of Nicholas Turrietta. Maiga is accused of shooting Turrietta at Turrietta’s home in December 2021. Detectives said that Turrietta’s phone had been stolen and taken to Socorro and then to the desert near Los Lunas. Detectives also tracked phone records and social media communication to Maiga who lived in Socorro. APD said Maiga is an employee at White Sands Missile Range. He turned himself in to U.S. Marshals Thursday.

[3] Cooler and windy weather – A storm will bring rain and snow chances to parts of New Mexico Friday. Strong winds will develop Friday too, with the eastern plains seeing gusts as high as 55 to 60 mph. Temperatures will also drop dramatically behind the cold front, with high temperatures Friday anywhere from 10° to 20° colder Friday afternoon. Friday’s storm quickly clears out by Friday night, but will leave us with a cold start to the weekend. Temperatures rebound very quickly though on Saturday afternoon with highs climbing back closer to average.

[4] University of New Mexico includes community on future campus planning – University of New Mexico planners have big plans for the university’s future. UNM had its Integrated Campus Plan open house this week. Officials say in November they sent out a survey to all UNM campuses across the state. 572 staff, faculty, and students responded to the survey. The plans are focused on renovation, building new facilities, investing in the landscape, and better transportation across campus.

[5] Gathering of Nations 2023 – North America’s biggest pow-wow is kicked off Thursday in Albuquerque. More than 800 tribes will head to the fairgrounds for the 40th anniversary of the Gathering of Nations. Friday, gates open at 10 a.m. followed by the Grand Entry of Dancers in Tingley Coliseum at noon. Then, at 1:30 p.m., the Miss Indian World Public Speaking Competition begins and at 4 is the horse and rider parade.