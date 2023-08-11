Friday’s Top Stories

Friday’s Five Facts

[1] Video: Police respond to shooting at Santa Fe Walmart, chase suspect – Thirty-three-year-old Eric Rosas is accused of firing off a gun in a Walmart bathroom in Santa Fe. According to court documents, Rosas fled from police after they were called to the scene. Officers showed up and tried to talk to him but he took off in his truck, crashing into a guardrail a short while later. Rosas is back on the streets after the charges against him were dismissed. It’s all part of the Santa Fe district attorney’s DWI policy. Under the policy, charges are dismissed until more evidence is gathered, and can be re-filed later.

[2] Construction along Mountain Road in Old Town – After months of construction in Old Town, the road work along Mountain Road is finally coming to an end. The city’s water authority is replacing an old sewer line from the 60s that had reached the end of its life cycle. The construction had some scratching their heads when parts of Mountain Road had no visible crews, but the road was still closed. Construction is expected to wrap up this weekend. The water authority said they were trying to get the project done in time for the Balloon Fiesta.

[3] Monsoon brings rounds of weekend rain to New Mexico – The Metro will see a chance for hit or miss showers and weak storms today, Saturday and Sunday. Northern and eastern New Mexico will also see only hit or miss rain Friday, but there will be much heavier rain in the northern mountains Saturday and Sunday, and more scattered storms in eastern NM throughout the weekend. Monday will be even wetter across all of the state, thanks to an incoming cold front.

[4] New $1 billion solar plant to be built in Mesa del Sol – A new $1 billion solar cell and panel manufacturing center is set to be built in Mesa del Sol. The 1.9 million-foot-square-foot complex from Maxeon Solar Technologies will be the first commercial-scale solar cell manufacturer in the country. Officials say the plant is expected to be the first large-scale PV cell and panel manufacturing in the state.

[5] Family Picnic Night returns to the Albuquerque BioPark – The Albuquerque BioPark Botanic Garden is hosting Family Picnic Night, Friday, August 11 from 5 – 9 p.m. The event features food, live music and activities for all ages. A variety of bands will be performing at different areas of the park throughout the night. The BioPark will have discovery stations set up around the Botanic Garden and Aquarium that offer educational and exciting opportunities for guests.