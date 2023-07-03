Monday’s Top Stories

Monday’s Five Facts

[1] Man charged for killing father in Albuquerque – APD said they were called to the 4300 block of Grande Drive NW on Saturday where they found a man identified as Joseph Banuelos Sr, 55. He had stab wounds and had died. Neighbors reportedly told police they heard a disturbance overnight and saw Banuelos Sr’s son, Joseph Banuelos Jr, yelling in the middle of the street. Around 2 p.m. Saturday, Laguna Pueblo Police took Banuelos Jr into custody. It’s reported that he showed up to the Route 66 Travel Center covered in blood, claiming to have killed his father. He was put into APD’s custody and was questioned by homicide detectives. He was eventually charged for an open count of murder and taken to the Metro Detention Center.

[2] Man charged in deadly movie theater shooting to appear in court – The man accused in a fatal movie theater shooting will face a judge Monday. The state is fighting to keep 19-year-old Enrique Padilla behind bars, saying he had no concern for the safety of others during the incident. Padilla is accused of killing Michael Tenorio over seating arrangements inside the theater.

[3] Temperatures climb heading into the Fourth of July – Daily afternoon storms will continue to be possible for parts of New Mexico this week. Hotter weather moves in this week as well. Another round of afternoon storms will develop across the mountains of northern and southern New Mexico Monday. The best chance for stronger thunderstorms will be in the southeast part of the state. High pressure begins moving into western New Mexico for the Fourth of July. This will bring hotter temperatures statewide and a lower rain and thunderstorm chance. High temperatures will get close to 100° Tuesday in Albuquerque and Farmington, with triple-digit heat returning to the southern and southeastern parts of the state.

[4] Department works to address AFR stations with HVAC system issues – Some fire stations in the metro are having problems with their HVAC systems. Albuquerque Fire Rescue (AFR) said this is normal for them every summer to have certain issues with AC systems. They mentioned they are working to replace systems in different stations. According to AFR, some of their units are older and need repair, but they are investing money to resolve it. The department added they have HVAC replacements going on in a few fire stations right now, and there are ongoing repairs. Nathaniel Meisner with AFR said some of the issues are due to supply chain and staffing problems.

[5] Freedom Celebration and Car Show helps group that works with suicide prevention – Albuquerque’s First Baptist Church hosted a car show Sunday. Along with the cars, there were food trucks, a ninja course, and military vehicles on site. The event helped support Forward Flag New Mexico which provides QPR training. “Question, Persuade, and Refer,” are steps used to help prevent suicide.