Friday’s Top Stories

Friday’s Five Facts

[1] Man accused of shooting at Oñate statue protest now facing hate crime charge – A hate crime enhancement has now been added to the charges against the man accused of shooting Jacob Johns at an Oñate statue protest in Espanola. That enhancement was added to the case against Ryan Martinez, who is charged with attempted murder. During his arraignment, Martinez’s lawyers claim he shot in self defense and that he has a valid conceal carry permit.

[2] BCSO task force rescues 54 dogs from East Mountain home – BCSO deputies found more than 54 dogs, some as young as two days old, on a property in the east mountains. Law enforcement found multiple health risks inside the home, including animal remains. Task Force officials say they began investigating the home this past summer and believe it was an illegal dog breeding operation. Deputies arrested one man at the home. Bernalillo County Animal Care Services is quarantining the dogs for ten days. Once cleared, the dogs will be put up for adoption.

[3] Unseasonably warm weekend around New Mexico – Temperatures will climb another three to eleven degrees across the state today, thanks to nearby high pressure. Highs will be in the 60s, 70s and 80s each afternoon and early evening through next week. Expect mostly sunny skies throughout the weekend, and winds will be mostly light, except for some breezes in eastern NM each afternoon.

[4] AFR called out to about 30 ‘outside fires’ since Wednesday night in ABQ – Albuquerque Fire Rescue says they are seeing a surge in fires. So far tis year, there have been more than 3,300 calls for outside fires, of those, about 75% needed to be put out by firefighters. This includes warming fires, campfires and more as temperatures drop and homeless try to stay warm.

[5] City shares current conditions of Menaul Redevelopment Plan – Back in May, the city of Albuquerque approved the ‘Menaul Redevelopment Plan’ for ten blocks along Menaul near University. That includes plans to upgrade infrastructure to make the area more desirable. But now, the Metro Redevelopment Agency says the project will take time and the area likely won’t see improvements for a year or two.