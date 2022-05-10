Tuesday’s Top Stories

Tuesday’s Five Facts

[1] Los Alamos residents prepare to evacuate due to Cerro Pelado Fire – The Cero Pelado Fire is now more than 40,000 acres, after growing roughly 1,500 acres since Sunday. While residents in Los Alamos aren’t being evacuated, they are being asked to be ‘set’ to leave. Officials in Los Alamso are asking residents and businesses to stop outdoor watering until Los Alamos is no longer threatened by the fire. Jemez Springs, La Cueva and Cochiti Lake residents should be ready to evacuate. Sierra de Los Pinos, Valles Caldera National Preserve and Los Alamos County residents could be told to evacuate at any moment. The communities of Cochiti Mesa and Peralta Canyon are under evacuation orders.

[2] Victims, alleged offender identified in Sunday murder-suicide – More information is coming out about the 52-year-old man who police say shot and killed two teens, them himself. Investigators say Bradley Wallin was accused of sexually abusing one of the teens when he opened fire on Sunday in a westside shopping center parking lot. 17-year-old Alexia Rael and her 16-year-old cousin Mario Salgado-Rosales were killed. According to court documents, Wallin was dating the girl’s mother. Just last month, the mother filed a restraining order against Wallin, claiming he had been abusing her daughter.

[3] Staying windy and hot with high fire threat – Tuesday morning is quiet, as the winds have died down overnight. Tuesday will be another windy day. Wind advisories will be in effect for the northeast highlands 2 PM – 8 PM, where SSW winds up to 50 mph will be possible. The Four Corners may see some winds up to 40-45 mph, and the rest of the state will mainly see winds up to 35 mph. Wednesday will be a windier day. Red flag warnings will be in effect due to the gusty winds and low relative humidity, dry conditions and unseasonably warm temperatures.

[4] Lincoln National Forest Service welding sparks wildfire concern – Residents in Otero County are calling out the US Forest Service for behavior they say could start the next forest fire. Right now, fire restrictions in the Lincoln County forest prohibit welding, but forest officials were seen doing just that. The forest service says there are exemptions to the rules. They say the fire department and sheriff’s office are checking in to make sure crews are following fire-safety protocols.

[5] Los Lunas Schools opens new design lab for students, teachers – Los Lunas students have new technology at their disposal. The new design lab provides students and teachers with the latest technology to help foster learning in fields like robotics and programming. The lab was made possible by a $100,000 grant from “Meta” that was awarded to the schools in 2020.