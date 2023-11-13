Monday’s Top Stories

Monday’s Five Facts

[1] APD releases new data on Central Corridor clean-up operations – Last month APD announced a clean-up operation to improve the Central Corridor. BCSO announced last week that they would be joining Albuquerque Police in cleaning up Central. Since starting the clean-up operations, APD announced they’ve made 70 arrests, cleared more than 63 felony warrants, and made 490 traffic citations. BCSO also said they will be conducting a second phase for the Central Corridor Operation.

[2] Santa Fe Mayor proposes amendment on gun laws – Santa Fe Mayor Allen Webber is proposing a ballot measure that would remove a provision in the state constitution that limits how much power local government has in deciding gun laws. Currently, the state constitution does not allow cities or counties to make gun regulations that are more restrictive that the state’s regulations. If Webber’s proposal is passed by the state legislature, local governments would be able to add more restrictions, if they still fall in line with the U.S. constitution.

[3] New Mexico sees mild temperatures and showers to the south – Temperatures will be similar to Sunday, with highs in the 50s and 60s. Temperatures will climb on Tuesday and Wednesday, and most of the state will see warmer than normal temperatures through Thursday and Friday.

[4] Runners hit the Foothills for annual event – The City’s Parks and Recreation Department, along with other partnerships, hosted their second Foothills 10 Mile Run at the Elena Gallegos Open Space on Tramway. The race offered more than $7,000 in prize money with an overall first-place male and female prizes of $1,000. Officials said about 240 people participated in this year’s run.

[5] Sandia Resort and Casino hosting career fair – Sandia Resort and Casino is hosting its Fall Career Fair Monday. Beginning at 11 a.m. inside the ballrooms, Sandia Resort and Casino will be looking to fill over 150 open positions. Positions are available in multiple areas including administrative, hospitality, retail, casino operations and more.