KRQE Newsfeed: Big break, Suspects identified, Some rain showers, Kids vaccine trials, Drive-thru glow

Friday’s Top Stories:

Friday’s Five Facts

[1] Albuquerque man sees case dismissed after allegedly drunk driving, assaulting officer A man arrested by APD for a suspected DWI crash is out on the streets despite there being evidence of a couple of crimes. Police say Cecil Kuckup passed out behind the wheel of his truck last December and police video shows his truck crashed into the back of a van. Authorities say Kuckup was drunk and they found his license was revoked due to a previous DWI and that he also struck one of the officers. The case was dismissed because police videos were never turned over to the defense. The state said that’s because some of the recordings were tagged under different case numbers.

[2] Women involved in fatal I-25 crash that killed two children identified Albuquerque Police are identifying the women involved in a suspected drunk driving crash that killed two children. Authorities say 23-year-old Alexis Martinez was drunk and speeding early Tuesday morning when her car went airborne along I-25 and crashed into a wall. Her friend Danielle Ortiz was in the passenger seat. Police say she had also been drinking and both had children in the car. Martinez’s seven-year-old daughter and Ortiz’s infant boy were killed. The other two children, both younger than five were taken to the hospital. APD says both women will face charges.

[3] Some parts of New Mexico see light rain Friday morning It is a warmer and mostly dry morning, but some spots are seeing light rain showers in northwest and southeast NM. The Farmington, Durango, Roswell, and Carlsbad areas are some spots with light rain showers moving through during the morning commute. Rain will stay very light due to dry air at the ground level. A weak system will move into the state today, popping up some showers and even a thunderstorm in the northern and western mountains.

[4] UNMH chosen to participate in Moderna vaccine pediatric trial Children in New Mexico could soon help in testing the COVID-19 vaccine. UNMH says it will likely be hosting a pediatric trial for the Moderna vaccine. Officials say UNM will be working to find interested families.

[5] Drive-in at Ballon Fiesta Park to host balloon glow Friday night is Balloon Fiesta’s first drive-thru balloon glow and it coincides with the night’s showing of “Godzilla vs. King Kong”. The movie is sold out, but anyone can drive through the balloon glow starting at 8 p.m. Tickets are $10 and visitors are required to stay in their vehicles.