Tuesday’s Top Stories

Tuesday’s Five Facts

[1] APD recovers vehicles possibly connected to 5-year-old’s death – Officials say 5-year-old Galilea Samaniego was shot and killed Sunday when someone fired a gun into a mobile home park near Blake and Unser. APD released photos of two Kia Soul vehicles that might be linked to the shooting. Those vehicles were recovered Monday evening. Police say evidence was recovered and is being looked into. Anyone with information about the vehicles or the shooting is asked to contact police at 505-242-COPS. Anonymous tips can be made to Albuquerque Metro Crime Stoppers at 505-843-STOP.

[2] APD sends letter about safety, security to Walgreens after recent incidents – APD released a video of teens stealing alcohol at a Walgreens before a deadly shooting over a stolen car. This incident, coupled with another viral shoplifting case at a different Walgreens, prompted APD to send a letter to the drugstore, urging them to make major changes to their security. According to the letter, since January 2022, APD has responded to 1,000 calls for service at just five Walgreens along the Central corridor. In the letter, APD said these calls for service alone cost taxpayers $125,000. Chief Medina is calling on the chain to step up. He suggested the store limit when liquor can be sold and how it’s sold, he also urged Walgreens to hire security guards.

[3] Isolated storm chances continue this week – Hit-or-miss rain chances will continue across parts of New Mexico this week as monsoon moisture stays in place. Temperatures will be climbing higher by midweek. Monsoon moisture will remain underneath the area of high pressure, meaning we will continue to see daily hit-or-miss afternoon storms. The best chances for rain will be across western, northern and central New Mexico. With the high pressure overhead, temperatures will also be warming into the middle of this week.

[4] Massive New Mexico film archive at risk of being lost – Thousands of hours of New Mexico history in one of the state’s largest film archives is at risk of being lost. More than 10,000 film reels have been housed in the basement of a University of New Mexico (UNM) Film Department building out in Mesa Del Sol, but that won’t be the case in the near future. After a recent announcement from UNM, the space must be empty by October 1. News 13 reached out to the UNM Film Department to ask what is causing them to take back the space. They stated it will be turned into a classroom, which was its original purpose.

[5] ABQ teacher experiences expedition offered by National Geographic Society – Chris Speck is a biology teacher at Garfield STEM School. He created a program giving students an opportunity to analyze DNA. Speck was chosen for the Grosvenor Teacher Fellowship. Speck said he one of only four people selected by Lindblad Expedition and the National Geographic Society. Speck documented everything he saw on his over 2 week trip to Norway. Now, he says he can’t wait to turn the experience into a teaching tool for his students.