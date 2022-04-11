Monday’s Top Stories

Monday’s Five Facts

[1] Popular car meet canceled following dangerous stunts – A blow to the Albuquerque car community occurred after a popular car event is forced to stop, all because of some bad behavior. Since 2016 Cars and Coffee has been showing off wheels in the parking lot of the Marketplace at Journal Center with more than 200 people each weekend. That changed in recent months as dare devils began to perform dangerous stunts, barely missing by-standers. That lead to the landlord shutting down the event. KRQE News 13 reached out to the organizers for cars and coffee, they say they are still processing what happened and are saddened by the recklessness that ruined a great event.

[2] Albuquerque Man arrested after police find stolen firearm in his vehicle – An Albuquerque man is behind bars after police say he took off from them with a stolen firearm. Albuquerque Police responded to the area of Atrisco and Central Sunday to a call of shots fired. When police arrived witnesses said the shots came from a truck driven by Ismael Martinez. Police say when they tried to stop him he took off. When officers caught up with Martinez they say the vehicle had shell casings, open bottles of alcohol and a stolen gun. Martinez tried to blame the gun on a past co-worker. Martinez was arrested and charged with fleeing police, resisting arrest, having a stolen firearm and negligent use of a deadly weapon.

[3] Dangerous winds through mid-week – Monday morning is quiet, with no weather issues. The next big storm will move into the U.S. Monday, tracking through the northern U.S., but bringing very strong winds to the southwest. Winds will kick back into high gear Monday, staying gusty through the night, and picking up even more speed on Tuesday. Wednesday will stay windy, before finally calming down on Thursday for one brief day. High wind warnings will start in northwest NM this afternoon, with 60-65 mph gusts. Winds will gust up to around 35-40 mph in the Metro. A wind advisory will start Monday afternoon in the northeast highlands, central highlands and southern NM, as well as the Sandia/Manzano Mountains, with 50 mph wind gusts. The whole state will be under Red Flag Warnings for the high fire danger expected from 12 PM – 9 PM.

[4] Gas prices slightly down in the last month – Gas prices in New Mexico are down 11 cents from last month. Triple A reports regular gas costs on average are about $4.06. Albuquerque is averaging $3.96, down 22 cents from last month. Catron County currently averages the highest gas prices in the state with drivers paying $4.69 per gallon. New Mexico continues to trend just below the national average gas price.

[5] Run honors shooting victims including Albuquerque native -Runners in Boulder, Colorado are honoring an Albuquerque native who died in the line of duty. On Saturday, more than one hundred runners took to the streets for more than 24 hours to honor fallen Boulder Police Officer Eric Talley and the nine other lives lost at a super market shooting more than a year ago. Officer Talley grew up in Albuquerque and graduated from Highland High School.