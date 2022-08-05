Friday’s Top Stories

Friday’s Five Facts

[1] Car drives through parade in Gallup; injuries now confirmed – Multiple people, including two Gallup Police officers are injured after an SUV drove through a parade crowd in Gallup Thursday evening. The Gallup Police Department has confirmed that there were injuries though they have not said how many or the severity of those injuries. Hundreds of people gathered in Gallup to celebrate the Intertribal Ceremonial Parade. Witnesses say around 8 p.m. a tan SUV plowed towards performers and children on the parade route. New Mexico State Police say the driver of that SUV is in custody, but identity and motive have not been released. Gallup Police and NMSP are working together to investigate the incident.

[2] Albuquerque mother threatened to suffocate baby, allowed out with ankle monitor – A mother who threatened to kill her baby because a man was not returning her texts or calls will be released on an ankle monitor. In an attempt to get a response from a man in California, police say 26-year-old Jaitlyn Johnson sent him text messages saying, “Pick up your phone or I will suffocate my son.” The man called Albuquerque Police to check on Johnson and the infant at a motel on Central near Tramway. Johnson was charged with child abuse and extortion. Thursday, a judge decided to let her out on an ankle monitor, with no access to her child.

[3 ]Weekend storms for parts of New Mexico – Skies will stay partly cloudy today, and scattered storms will move south to north in the Gila and Sacramento Mountains in the afternoon and evening. Isolated storms will be possible in the Rio Grande Valley and northern mountains. Storms from the northern mountains will move east into the northeast highlands. The Four Corners is looking mostly dry today. The weekend will bring more scattered storms to northern, western and central NM, with drier skies across the far east and south.

[4] Los Ranchos residents upset over new development – Los Ranchos residents are worried a new development could ruin the village charm. The plan called, “The Village Center” will include more than 200 apartments, a grocery store, a restaurant and retail spaces. Neighbors are worried about traffic, noise and losing their sense of community. There’s no word on when construction is expected to begin. Village residents are planning to go to the board of trustees meeting on August 10 to voice their concerns.

[5] Rio Rancho production company opens film studio – A local company is opening up a space for filmmakers in New Mexico. Rio Rancho’s Edit House Productions has been around for more than two decades. Now, they are expanding into a 2,000-square-foot studio which will be available for productions to rent out. Edit House says they welcome local filmmakers as well as out-of-towners and that their facility qualifies productions for the state’s film tax incentives.