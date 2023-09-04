Monday’s Top Stories

Monday’s Five Facts

[1] Video: Two people arrested after leading police on chase across Albuquerque – Two people are waking up behind bars after Albuquerque police say the duo led them on a chase through the metro. Nikko Star, 18, and his girlfriend Kelsey Medina, 20, along with three other passengers took off after police tried to stop their car. Albuquerque police chased the car along I-40 eastbound before it was finally stopped with a spike strip behind the El Vado Motel on Central Ave. Police say Star had accused a woman of stealing his wallet at a party on Friday night. They say he then broke into her house with his friends on Saturday, stealing a Playstation, vandalizing her car, and firing shots at the home where the car was located. Star and Medina are now facing charges for aggravated burglary and shooting at an occupied dwelling among other charges.

[2] Rio Grande levels near Albuquerque low on Labor Day weekend – The Rio Grande River is starting to dry out in Albuquerque again. Back in May, the river hit a peak of more than 6-and-a-half feet deep. Now its latest depth is being marked as just over a foot. Last month, water managers at the Middle Rio Grande Conservancy District predicted the possibility of the river going dry near Albuquerque. In anticipation of declining water levels, the U.S. Fish and Wildfire Service said they are organizing efforts to rescue endangered silvery minnows.

[3] Hot temperatures and breezy weather across New Mexico for Labor Day – Labor Day morning is dry and mostly clear. Temperatures are off to a cool start, and a cold front is pushing across eastern New Mexico. Behind the front, temperatures will cool several degrees in northern New Mexico, but they will stay unseasonably warm. It is going to be a sunny, dry, and breezy day for most of New Mexico. Winds will gust up to around 30 mph in the Metro, with higher winds in northern New Mexico near the mountains.

[4] Labor Day 2023: What’s open, what’s closed in New Mexico – Due to the holiday, there will be a number of closures around New Mexico. Most City of Albuquerque offices will be closed. View the full list here.

[5] Crowds flock to Harvest Wine Festival in Albuquerque – Monday is the last day of the Harvest Wine Festival in Albuquerque. Those who purchase tickets will receive a free wine glass and samples from 20 different wineries across the state. There will also be live music, artisan markets, food trucks, lawn games, and activities.