KRQE Newsfeed: Candlelight vigil, Behind bars, Mild start, Tourism recovery, Kat Kastle

Monday’s Top Stories

Monday’s Five Facts

[1] Candlelight vigil honors Pronoy Bhattacharya, local physicians speak out The Albuquerque community continues to grieve the loss of a seven-year-old boy who lost his life leaving the River of Lights. On Sunday night at North Domingo Baca Park, people came together to honor Pronoy Bhattacharya. Police say Pronoy was fatally struck while walking with his family in the crosswalk near the River of Lights. APD is offering a Crime Stoppers reward for anyone with information that leads to the arrest of the suspected driver, Sergio Almanza. A GoFundMe has also been set up for the family.

[2] BCSO arrest suspected drunk driver linked to fatal hit-and-run A suspected drunk driver who deputies say fled the scene of a deadly hit-and-run in Nob Hill is behind bars. The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office says a pedestrian was hit and killed near Coal and Tulane on Saturday afternoon. Deputies say they tracked down the suspected driver, 38-year-old Elizardo Cortez who is now charged with homicide by vehicle, leaving the scene of an accident, and driving on a revoked license. The victim has not yet been identified.

[3] Temperatures heat up 5 to 10 degrees Monday We’ll get started this Christmas week with milder temperatures as we bounce back above average as high temperatures bounce back into the 50s in the Metro. High pressure will be the main driver for this. Monday will feature highs around 5-8° warmer across the state with more sunshine.

[4] Early data is ‘encouraging’ for NM tourism recovery Early numbers show tourism in New Mexico is on the rebound. People working in hospitality say it’s happening much faster than state officials expected. New data shows estimated visitor spending in the state and hotel occupancy levels are back to 2019, pre-pandemic levels. Tourism officials say there are a few attributes New Mexico has that are helping speed up recovery like the state not heavily depending on international travel.

[5] Local pet store opens up Kat Kastle Suites for adoptable cats, kittens A local pet store is partnering with a rescue organization to help cats and kittens find their forever home. Boofy’s Best for Pets is working with the local rescue organization Fat Katz for their new addition, Boofy’s Kat Kastle Suites. It’s a more than 300 square foot luxury home for adoptable cats and kittens that also has another purpose to foster cats on a permanent basis.