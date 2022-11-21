Monday’s top stories

Monday’s Five Facts

[1] New details emerge in University of New Mexico campus homicide – The 19-year-old who died in a shooting on UNM’s campus has been identified as Brandon Travis. They shooting happened around 3 a.m. Saturday. Police say Travis, a 17-year-old female and two other male friends, all UNM students, lured an NMSU basketball player to assault him. The NMSU player has been identified as 21-year-old Mike Peake. Police say Travis was armed and shot Peake, who was also armed and shot back.

[2] ABQ City Council to discuss ordinance on Safe Outdoor Spaces – The Albuquerque city council is set to take final action Monday night on an ordinance that would outline rules for the city’s safe outdoor spaces. The ordinance would require safe outdoor space operators to have a permit and set rules on running the sites. It would also require a list of all campers. The meeting is scheduled to start Monday evening at 5.

[3] Warmer weather ahead for New Mexico – Temperatures will be significantly warmer than last week thanks to these westerlies, dry air, and sunshine. Monday will remain below average across most of the state. Tuesday will be a few degrees warmer and Wednesday will be even warmer than Tuesday with temperatures returning to the 50s/60s across the state. By the weekend, temperatures may reach near 60 degrees in Albuquerque.

[4] CNM hosts vigil for Transgender Day of Remembrance – Central New Mexico Community College hosted a vigil Sunday to honor the memory of transgender people who were victims of violence. Several speakers addressed the crowd, remembering those who lost their lives and discussed ongoing issues.

[5] Molina Healthcare harvest bags – Molina Healthcare of New Mexico plans to bring some holiday joy to families and staff at UNM children’s hospital. They will be handing out 150 holiday harvest bags from New Mexico Harvest. The bags will be filled with fresh fruit and goodies produced by local growers and farmers. That is happening today at 10:30 a.m.