KRQE Newsfeed: Calls to resign, Tax Free Weekend, Some storms, Vaccine mandate, Alien documentary

Friday Top Stories

Friday Five Facts

[1] Native American advocacy groups call on education official to resign – Native American advocacy groups are calling for the resignation of a high-ranking state education official for recent comments she’s made. Rachel Gudgel is accused of making racist comments toward Native Americans. Gudgel wrote an apology letter which she sent to tribes, nations and pueblos. However, some say that’s not enough. KRQE News 13 tried to find out what exactly the complaints were that made staffers mad at Gudgel. The state says it’s part of an investigation and that it can’t be disclosed.

[2] APS reminds students to not share school supplies this year – There will be plenty of families taking advantage of the Tax Free Weekend deals this Saturday and Sunday. With COVID-19 guidelines, school officials are telling parents to make sure they get everything on the list because sharing will not be allowed. School officials are reminding parents that masks will be required.

[3] Uptick in storms Friday, but drying out for many this weekend – Friday morning is dry and hazy, but the wildfire smoke (from the Pacific Northwest) should lighten up a bit during the afternoon. A system crossing the Rockies and Plains today will bring an uptick in moisture to New Mexico. Scattered showers and storms will be possible in the west and Gila mountains, even some showers are likely in the Four Corners lower elevations

[4] CNM requiring vaccines by Oct. 1 for in-person students, staff – Students and staff at Central New Mexico Community College are being told to get the COVID-19 vaccine by October 1. CNM’s president announced once the vaccine becomes fully FDA approved, the only permitted exemptions will be for health conditions, religious beliefs, and students taking online classes. Unvaccinated students and staff will have to take COVID-19 tests twice a week, wear masks, and complete daily health assessments while on campus. University of New Mexico Board of Regents signed off on their vaccine mandate Thursday. All students, faculty, and staff are asked to get the COVID-19 vaccine no later than September 30.

[5] UNM associate professor shares expertise in Netflix series – A University of New Mexico professor is being featured in a new Netflix documentary exploring what alien life might look like on other planets. Dr. Diana Northup studies everything from white noise syndrome in bats to life in dangerous caves. She is featured in the Netflix docu-fiction series “Alien Worlds.” In episode two, she leads the film crew into a Mexican cave where fish and bats live despite dangerous gases and acidity levels.