Wednesday’s Top Stories

Wednesday’s Five Facts

[1] Lobbyist accuses NM senator of sexual harassment, calls for resignation – A lobbyist is now accusing Democratic Senator Daniel Ivey-Sota of using his position to force himself on her and other women. Lobbyist Marianna Anaya claims the sexual harassment started back in 2015. Now as a lobbyist she was required to work with Ivey-Soto this past legislative session. She is accusing the senator of drinking wine in his office and forcing her to drink as well. KRQE News 13 spoke to Ivey-Soto on the phone and he says he is horrified by the accusations. Anaya’s attorney says she will be making a formal written complaint to the director of the legislative council service.

[2] Dangerous winds and heavy snow Wednesday to Thursday – Wednesday morning is very cold across eastern New Mexico and the middle Rio Grande Valley, as an arctic cold front pushes through the state. Temperatures are in the negatives and single digits and teens for these areas, so be sure to bundle up.

[3] Missing sign causes dangerous conditions on Albuquerque road – A sharp turn in Albuquerque is causing concern due to the lack of signage. About a month ago, a very important road sign disappeared out on the far west side of town where Atrisco Vista turns into Paseo Del Norte and makes a sharp curve east toward the city. A spokesperson for the city says they will replace the missing sign by the end of the week.

[4] Award-winning ’37 car stolen from Albuquerque business – The owner of an award-winning show car is asking for help finding his prized vehicle after thieves stole it from a gated Albuquerque business. Porfie Maldonado found out his 1937 businessman coupe and the trailer it was in were stolen from his shop near I-25 and Gibson. Maldonado says it’s not the first time his shop has been targeted by thieves despite having fencing, security cameras and alarm systems.

[5] UNMH launches new cancer treatment trial – Research is being conducted in Albuquerque that could help cancer patients with rare mutations. the Tapur study at the Unversity of New Mexico Hospital matches rare chancer mutations with promising drugs treatments. Instead of looking at a specific cancer or mutation, researchers are looking at mutations in all cancers and whether a drug can treat a mutation.