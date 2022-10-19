Wednesday’s Top Stories

Wednesday’s Five Facts

[1] Groups calling on city leaders to create APD domestic violence unit – As domestic violence cases continue to go up across the nation, advocated who help survivors are calling on city leaders to step up and make these cases a priority. The domestic violence advocates group sent a letter to Albuquerque’s mayor and chief of police asking for a new unit within APD specifically for domestic violence cases. APD says the goal is to create a domestic violence unit, but right now they don’t have enough officers. APD recently received a $150,000 grant to provide domestic violence services at crime scenes. They are selecting 50 officers to be in a domestic abuse response team.

[2] WANTED: New Mexico man repeatedly getting into police chases – A New Mexico man who keeps getting into police chases this year — and keeps getting out of jail with the promise he’ll behave — is now on the run. Paul Mares was on probation when he took state police on a chaotic 15-minute chase on I-25 near Las Vegas after running a stop sign. The chase ended in gunfire, with Mares getting hit. He was released on a GPS monitor and ordered to stay at his Santa Fe home while awaiting trial. He didn’t. In June, Mares was found sleeping in his car on the roadway in Las Vegas. He sped away from the police. Mares was arrested and booked into San Miguel County Detention Center. He paid $5,000 to bond out and has been skipping his court appearances since. Now he’s a wanted man.

[3] New Mexico sees quiet and warmer weather – Wednesday will be warmer, with highs in the 50s, 60s and 70s. Skies will be mostly sunny, but some high clouds will drift into the state during the afternoon and evening. The weather will stay quiet through Saturday. The next big storm will bring gusty winds, a strong front and rain and snow chances by Sunday.

[4] Paseo and Unser public meetings – Officials are hosting two public meetings to go over preliminary designs for Paseo Del Norte east of Unser and Unser north of Paseo Del Norte. The plans include more lanes, bike and pedestrian improvements, new signals and lighting. Those meetings are scheduled for Wednesday at noon and at 5:30 p.m. Those meetings will take place at the Taylor Ranch Community Center.

[5] Albuquerque considers new ‘noise cameras’ to crack down on loud cars – The city of Albuquerque is considering new technology to help crack down on drivers with noisy cars. There’s a pitch in City Council to put up so-called “noise cameras.” The cameras would be set off by sounds that reach a certain decibel level, usually from people revving their engines or speeding. If a car is too loud, a ticket comes in the mail. However, the city has a ways to go before the devices could possibly hit the streets.