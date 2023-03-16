Thursday’s Top Stories

Thursday’s Five Facts

[1] ABQ councilor asks attorney general to investigate turf purchase, pandemic book – An Albuquerque city councilor is asking the state attorney general to look into two recent city projects, accusing Mayor Tim Keller’s administration of “potential criminal conduct.” Written by Councilor Louie Sanchez, the letter, in part, asks Attorney General Raúl Torrez (D) to investigate the city’s nearly $240,000 purchase of artificial turf used by the Duke City Gladiators indoor football team. Sanchez also questions “the handling” of roughly $70,000 used by the city’s “One Albuquerque Fund” to publish the book “City at a Crossroads.”

[2] Albuquerque Police discuss 2022 crime stats – Officials with APD are set to provide official crime stats for the 2022 calendar year. Last year was another record breaking year in homicides with a lot of them connected to other crimes like robberies or drug and gun deals. Mayor Tim Keller said APD was also cracking down on lower-level crimes.

[3] Rainy Thursday morning with snow possible – Heavy rain is moving west to east through central and southern New Mexico. The rain will clear east of the Metro by around 7 a.m., and skies will be drier until midday. More scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop midday through the evening in central and western New Mexico. Snow and rain will develop in northeast New Mexico and the northern mountains throughout the day. Heavy snow accumulation is expected in the northern mountains, where winter storm warnings will remain in effect until 6 a.m. Friday. There will be a chance for light snow in central New Mexico on Friday morning, including in the Metro.

[4] Old water park gets demolished – If you’ve driven near Carlisle and I-40 recently, you’ve probably noticed the old water park is no longer there. Demolition of the building started about two weeks ago. So far, they’ve turned the old hotel there into apartments with 290 units, which they say are mostly occupied. As for the old water park, there are plans to turn the 2.3-acre site into a center with food, retail, and possibly a convenience store.

[5] Lobos fans turn up for men’s basketball, NIT tournament entrance – It’s been almost 10 years since the UNM Lobos were in a postseason game. On Wednesday, Lobos fans came in full force with thousands packing in the stands for the first round NIT game. It was the Lobos’ first postseason game since 2014 when they competed in the NCAA tournament. The Lobos lost to Utah Valley 83-69.