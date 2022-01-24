KRQE Newsfeed: Call for help, Tough year, Quiet day, South Valley homicide, Creating mementos

Monday’s Top Stories

Monday’s Five Facts

[1] New Mexico teachers demand action from lawmakers at rally in Santa Fe New Mexico educators want lawmakers to get involved and address the statewide teacher shortage. Community members, union members, and parents all showed up outside the state capitol yesterday in hopes to get help from legislators. Teachers are asking for higher wages, affordable housing, childcare, health care, and resources. The NEA says that the state’s teacher shortage represents more than 20,000 New Mexico students without a well-trained permanent teacher. Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham is hoping for a 7% raise for all education staff.

[2] Farmington family seeks help from community after string of tragedies A New Mexico family is dealing with a string of bad luck. They are now cleaning up the ashes after a fire that destroyed their home. Last year, Heather Sullivan lost her grandmother, last week her grandfather suddenly died, and just three days later her aunt Cathy’s house burned down. Now she has started a GoFundMe page to help her aunt and her cousin get back on their feet, they are hoping to raise $20,000. Sullivan is also asking for clothing donations for her aunt and cousin.

[3] Quiet Monday, but next storm will bring snow mid-week This morning is quiet, with mostly clear skies, light winds, and cool temperatures in the teens, twenties, and low thirties. Today will be sunny and mild, with highs in the upper forties, fifties, and low sixties. Winds will be light for most, but breezy in northeast New Mexico, with northeasterly wind gusts up to around 25-30 mph.

[4] Homicide unit investigates southwest Albuquerque death The investigation continues this morning for BCSO into a fatal shooting in the south valley. Deputies were sent out the Gun Club Rd. early yesterday morning and found a man dead with multiple gunshot wounds. They have not identified the man but said it is being investigated as a homicide. Details are limited at this time but we will continue to update you on this developing story on-air and online.

[5] Author on unique journey stops in Albuquerque An author is on a unique journey this year and he is including Albuquerque along the way. Daniel Seddiqui is visiting 65 major cities through all 50 states to create a memento that best symbolizes the culture of the city he is in. Yesterday, he sculpted and painted a piece of balloon-shaped pottery with a pueblo artist. Seddiqui says, “it’s a way to learn about what unifies us as a country.” He is also cutting a piece of Turquoise at the Turquoise Museum today.