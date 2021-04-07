KRQE Newsfeed: Cage fighter killed, In the right direction, More wind, Cannabis control, Countdown returns

Wednesday’s Top Stories

Wednesday’s Five Facts

[1] Former MMA fighter Tyler East killed in Los Lunas The District Attorney’s Office is deciding if charges will be filed against the man who shot and killed former MMA fighter Tyler East. State Police say East got in a fight with his girlfriend at a Los Lunas home on Monday evening and say East shot and wounded the woman. That’s when another man shot him. The 30-year-old ex-fighter has a long history of run-ins with the law. Video from last year shows him trying to outrun Bosque Farms Police after missing a court date on charges of stealing from his grandfather’s bank account. Officials have not identified the man accused of shooting East.

[2] State doctor ‘optimistic’ about number of COVID cases among vaccinated people New Mexico’s top doctor says the state is heading in the right direction when it comes to getting people vaccinated. More than 30% of New Mexicans are fully vaccinated. Dr. David Scrase believes it’s greatly reducing the number of COVID-19 cases. In January, there were more than 1,400 cases per day. Today, the average is just over 180 a day. That may reduce the pool of people needing a COVID test which may lead to a rise in the test positivity rate. So now, Scrase says there’s a discussion about possibly changing the gating criteria.

[3] Cold front leads to cooler temperatures, wind gusts Wednesday It is a chillier morning across the area, thanks to the cold front that moved through yesterday and overnight. Temperatures are in the teens and 20s in the north and west, but warmer from the middle Rio Grande Valley, east and south, in the 30s, 40s. Grab the warmer layers for the morning, and some lighter layers for the afternoon. It will be a cooler day, but highs still climb into the 60s, 70s and 80s.

[4] Who will regulate marijuana in New Mexico? New Mexico is getting ready for the start of the legal market of recreational marijuana. They’re doing this by launching a new website for the Cannabis Control Division. The division is expected to begin processing license applications for cannabis growers by August. By the beginning of next year, they will take applications for those who want to sell recreational marijuana and issue licenses for those who want to sell it soon after. Stores would begin selling it on April 1, 2022. Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham has said she will sign the act after signing legislation from the regular session.

[5] Zozobra returns to decades project; organizers seeking artists A major comeback for Old Man Gloom. This year, officials are getting back to the decades-old project which is a 10-year countdown to Old Man Gloom’s 100th birthday. This year’s theme is the 1980s. The plans for the event depend on the public health order at the time.