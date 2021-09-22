KRQE Newsfeed: CABQ crime, PED oversight, Chilly day, Vandalized brewery, E-bike tours

Wednesday Top Stories

Wednesday Five Facts

[1] City leaders, police, prosecutors lay out Albuquerque crime fighting suggestions – The city of Albuquerque says they’ve now come up with 40 different goals to accomplish to lessen crime. The Metro Crime Initiative has spent the last two months meeting and gathering ideas. They want to create a 24/7 sobering center and expand on court-ordered treatment. Speakers also mentioned closing the revolving door for criminals and reducing gun violence, keeping any offender who’s used a gun in a crime behind bars until trial.

[2] PED increasing oversight of APS Career and Technical Education – APS could soon have more eyes watching the money that the district approves and receives for projects. This follows the indictment of former top official Sheryl Williams Stapleton. The former APS administrator and state lawmaker is facing money laundering and racketeering charges, accused of lining her own pockets with district money. PED Secretary Kurt Steinhaus is now asking APD Superintendent to update procurement procedures and work with an independent auditor, outlining four conditions the district must meet before receiving Career and Technical Education funds.

[3] Warming again for the first days of Fall – Wednesday morning is very chilly across the state, with those of us in the high terrain needing the warmer coats, and the lower terrain at least a light jacket. Temperatures will slowly warm through the mid-morning, and climb back into the 70s and 80s in the afternoon. Wednesday will be a bit warmer than yesterday, and temperatures rebound back to warmer than normal Thursday through the weekend.

[4] Albuquerque man vandalized brewery; tries to escape with meat and cheese – An Albuquerque man is accused of breaking into the Quarter Celtic Brew Pub off San Mateo and causing $10,000 worth of damage. The staff says 22-year-old Amadeo Jaramillo threw a rock through a back window and after wrecking the place, tried to take off with some unusual items on Monday morning. Court documents show police spotted Jaramillo inside the brewery before he took off running, eventually catching and arresting him. Jaramillo is still behind bars.

[5] Visitors can take bike tours during Balloon Fiesta – Balloon Fiesta visitors will have a new way to get there this year. The company’ Free to Roam is offering guided tours to and from Balloon Fiesta Park on electric bikes. Participants will park in the Canteen Brewhouse parkinglot. From there, guides will lead the group on a six-mile ride along the North Diversion Channel Bike Trail directly into the park. Riders can then head back with the group or on their own.