Tuesday’s Top Stories

Tuesday’s Five Facts

[1] Northeast Albuquerque strip mall hit by window vandals – Almost every business in a northeast Albuquerque strip mall, near Paseo and San Pedro, is stuck replacing windows after someone went door to door shattering them. Starbucks, Subway, State Farm, a local barber shop, and Smallcakes are left, again, feeling hopeless. While broken windows aren’t stopping the businesses in the strip mall from staying open, for various reasons, they’re left waiting days, even weeks, until that glass is fixed.

[2] Prosecutors crack down on retail crime under new law – It’s been over a month since New Mexico’s new retail crime law took effect. Albuquerque prosecutors said it’s already showing results in getting serial shoplifters off the streets. According to the District Attorney’s Office, New Mexico’s new retail crime law is giving prosecutors an extra tool, which lets the state add up multiple thefts from stores into one big felony case.

[3] Even hotter temperatures around New Mexico and mountain storms – Temperatures will heat up quickly, and more record-hot temperatures are in store. Highs will climb into the upper 90s and 100s across New Mexico’s low elevations. Heat advisories are in effect again today from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. Most of the state will stay dry, showers and storms will develop this afternoon in the northern and western mountains.

[4] Thieves hit 6-year-old boy’s lemonade stand in Belen – 6-year-old Connor Brock has been setting up his lemonade stand all over Belen, since the end of June. Abbegale Brock said her son is participating in the Lemonade Stand in July Challenge raising money for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Connor set out to raise $250, but his portable business was hit by thieves, they stole snacks, drinks and equipment. Instead of letting the bad situation ruin things, he got creative by offering other snacks for customers. Connor has already reached his $250 goal, he’s hoping to double that by the end of the month.

[5] APS to provide students with a new tool this year – The district is using $2.4 million in federal funds to pay for a new virtual tutoring program called “PAPER.” APS said the program is for classroom-only use, meaning students can’t use it at home. The goal is to give students better access to one-on-one help after a teacher’s in-class lesson. APS said they hope the tool will be the most helpful for areas like math and literature.