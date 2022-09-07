Wednesday’s Top Stories

Wednesday’s Five Facts

[1] Albuquerque city bus violence pushes councilor to demand changes – City of Albuquerque bus drivers have been punched, slapped, shot at, and attacked. KRQE Investigates uncovered an uptick in reported violence against city bus drivers in a recent report. Klarissa Peña, an Albuquerque City Councilor representing District 3, said she saw that report and wants the city to work harder to protect drivers and passengers. Peña will now introduce a resolution to city councilors Wednesday night calling for a ‘Transit System Security Incident Response Tactical Plan. Councilor Peña’s resolution will be discussed in the finance and government committee before it’s discussed in full council. That will likely happen within the next month.

[2] Transitional living program set to break ground soon in NW Albuquerque – By spring of next year, there will be 25 residential units and program space for Albuquerque’s Saranam. A two-year transitional housing program for families facing homelessness. The development will be built on a plot of land near Montano and Taylor Ranch. Many who live nearby are concerned with the development. They say it’s a little too close for comfort. Saranam says there will be requirements. In order to be accepted, families must have a referral, be sober, and participate in programming at the center while enrolled as a full-time student.

[3] Hot and quiet, but active weekend ahead – Today will be another quiet and hot day. The only areas that may see some showers and storms will be the San Juan Mountains, southwest Colorado and far northwest New Mexico. Temperatures will hit more record highs in the Four Corners near Farmington. The rest of the state will be warmer than normal, with temps hitting upper 80s and low to mid 90s. Skies will be sunny for most, but high clouds will arrive in southern NM as moisture starts pushing north from Hurricane Kay.

[4] New Mexico judge removes, bars Couy Griffin from public office – Otero County Commission Couy Griffin has been removed from office based on a decision from a New Mexico district court judge. The decision also bars Griffin from holding public office again. In the ruling, a judge wrote that Griffin aided in the insurrection at the Capitol even though he did not personally engage in violence, and that he contributed to delaying the certification of the election by trespassing on Capitol grounds. Griffin says he plans to appeal the decision.

[5] New special shape balloons to keep an eye out for at 50th Balloon Fiesta – Special shape balloons are some of the biggest stars of the Balloon Fiesta. This year’s 50th Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta will feature 118 special shape balloons with 19 new balloons from all over the world. Some of the new faces at this year’s Balloon Fiesta include an alien, a screwdriver, a toy car, a flying bus, and a flying saucer. It will also feature familiar favorites including, Pigasus, Darth Vader and Airabelle. The Special Shape Rodeo in the morning and Glowdeo in the evening will be Thursday, October 6, and Friday, October 7. The 2022 Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta runs from October 1 through the 9.