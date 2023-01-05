Thursday’s Top Stories

Thursday’s Five Facts

[1] Vote on controversial bus fare proposal gets pushed back again – City council will be taking another two weeks to reevaluate the zero-fare bus program. Members of the public urged the council not to change the zero-fare model, arguing it would put up barriers for community members most in need of free transit. The new model would bring back the fares for people to ride the bus. But fares would not apply to anyone presenting a valid form of ID, including a driver’s license or state ID, and student, senior, and military IDs. Those in favor of the fares say the current program has led to a rise in violence on the city’s buses.

[2] Sam Bregman addresses appointment as new Bernalillo County District Attorney – Bernalillo County’s newest District Attorney says he is ready to fight crime in the community. Sam Bregman was appointed as D.A. earlier this week by Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham. Bregman said he is ready to help tackle crime in the community. He also said he would push for better pay for lawyers in his office, saying the legislature needs to allocate that funding as another tool to fight crime.

[3] Quieter Thursday before another storm Friday – Clouds will increase throughout the day, temperatures will be a couple degrees warmer than Wednesday, and winds will be lighter. Light snow will be possible in the northern mountains of New Mexico during the day Friday. Only a dusting to two inches will be possible, with higher amounts up to four inches in the San Juan Mountains. The storm will bring high wind gusts to the state, and downslope warming will cause temperatures to spike across the east plains.

[4] Albuquerque’s Springer Square Sky Link project dead in the water – A high-profile piece of the city’s plan to bring downtown back to life is dead in the water. The developer behind the project, which included a sky bridge, has pulled out. A key piece, the $6 million Springer Square Skylink Bridge, was going to give people an easy way to cross the tracks by the convention center. The city, which promised to pitch in $1 million, said current market conditions and rising construction costs have undermined the project. The city says its working with the developer to explore other options.

[5] Lobo vs. UNLV game will feature diaper drive – The University of New Mexico is holding its annual Lobo Basketball Diaper Drive on Saturday. Fans are asked to bring unopened packages of diapers to the sell-out game against UNLV. Donations will be given to families in need at UNM Children’s Hospital. Cash donations are also accepted and if people can’t make it to the game, donations can be made online.