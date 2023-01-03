Tuesday’s Top Stories

Tuesday’s Five Facts

[1] Albuquerque realtor finds recently sold home in shambles – A local realtor is picking up the pieces, after walking into a home he recently sold, and finding it in shambles. An already bare home is even more empty with burglars taking off with what was there and leaving behind thousands of dollars in damage. The realtor says burglars stole the refrigerator and the kitchen range, he says the house was also completely flooded.

[2] VIDEO: Old Town businesses vandalized, burglarized on New Year’s morning – Several businesses in Old Town are cleaning up after vandals hit the area over the holiday weekend. Dozens of windows were broken, causing thousands of dollars in damages. Several businesses in Old Town were hit.

[3] Another storm brings snow, rain and wind Tuesday – Light, scattered snow showers are moving into western New Mexico this morning, and there are some snowy spots on the mountainous roads from Monday’s storm. A disturbance will arrive today, bringing more valley rain and mountain/highland snow. A dusting to 2″ is likely below 7,500 ft, and 2 to 6 inches is possible above 7,500 ft. Showers will mainly move through central and northwest NM, with drier skies far southeast. Winds will pick up in the Sandia/Manzano Mountains, central highlands and southeast plains, gusting as high as 55 mph.

[4] City-sanctioned Safe Outdoor Spaces moving forward – A New Mexico nonprofit is operating the first two sanctioned homeless camps approved by the city. Both of which will be housing people who are currently living in their cars, providing access to showers, a parking lot, computer lab and employment programs. Those at the Albuquerque Opportunity Center will have to commit to the program to get a spot. Officials say no applications for the 12 spots available have come in, but they expect spots to fill up fast once word spreads.

[5] NMSU raises more than $100k for Quick Lane Bowl; fundraiser ongoing – As the Aggies celebrate their Quick Lane Bowl victory, getting the team, band, and spirit squad to Detroit was no cheap task. Officials originally estimated the trip could cost nearly $700,000. The university is getting $150,000 for the trip from bowl. Per their contract with the bowl, NMSU will get all the revenue for the first 2,000 tickets sold. It will split the revenue 50-50 with the bowl for the following 2,000 tickets sold. People who could not actually travel to the game could still buy a ticket, which would then be donated to Detroit youth.