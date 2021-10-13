KRQE Newsfeed: Building closed, Child found safe, Staying cool, Water access, Allergy treatment

Wednesday’s Top Stories

Wednesday’s Five Facts

[1] Gunshot vandalism keeps Bernalillo County building closed Tuesday The damage at Bernalillo County’s new downtown headquarters is worse than first thought. Deputies say they’re looking for several gunmen who shot at least 20 times into the windows early Monday morning. Detectives believe the shots were fired from the top of the Simms building parking garage across the street. Employees are working from home again on Wednesday. The plan is to board up the windows until the new glass arrives in about four months.

[2] Missing New Mexico boy found safe after more than a year A boy who had disappeared with a murder suspect is safe which now cancels a nearly two-year Amber Alert. The suspect is the boy’s own father. Questions still surround where the boy, Osiel Ernesto Rico, was found and how. Roswell Police had issued the alert for Osiel in January 2020 after police believed his father, Jorge Rico-Ruvira murdered the boy’s mother Isela Mauricio-Sanchez at their Roswell home.

[3] Very cold Wednesday morning, but quieter weather arrives This morning is freezing in many spots across northern and central New Mexico, with 30s and 40s even in far southern New Mexico. Freeze warnings are in effect until 9 AM. Today will stay cool, with the biggest cool down in the east and southern parts of the state, where the cold front moved through most recently. Temperatures will stay around ten degrees cooler than normal, warming into the 50s, 60s, and 70s.

[4] New Mexico farmers get water access cut off early for second year in a row Small businesses are still reeling from the impacts of COVID-19 but some farmers in New Mexico are getting hit twice this year. Their water access has been cut off early, for a second time, impacting their livelihood. The Middle Grande Conservancy District voted for the second year in a row to cut off water access an entire month early due to the drought. The district says part of the issue is the state of El Vado Dam as repairs are expected to start this winter.

[5] Life-saving food allergy treatment comes to Albuquerque There is positive news for people with life-threatening food allergies as there is a special treatment now in Albuquerque. OIT is a process of retraining the immune system to recognize allergic proteins as benign. Now Aspire Allergy and Sinus Clinic now offers the treatment here in Albuquerque. Once completing the treatment, patients continue taking a daily dose as well as routine check-ups to track their progress. However, experts say oral immunotherapy does come with risks.